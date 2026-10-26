Arizona political groups ramp up efforts to remove sitting judges with voter guides

Campaigns to remove sitting judges are gambling on the governor’s race this election cycle.

Partisan voter guides from all sides of the political spectrum are airing long lists of judges allegedly unfit to keep on the court.

Judicial retention elections are meant to be nonpartisan. Judges' personal political affiliations are not publicly listed, and the closest indicator, if it’s any indicator at all, is the party of the governor who made the initial appointment.

But in recent years, political groups have gradually ramped up efforts to recast the judicial section of the ballot with a partisan lens, focusing on the details of judges' appointments, high-profile rulings, prior career paths and alleged ideological slants.

Booting a judge from the bench could backfire on Republicans and Democrats alike, though, if the opposing party wins the governor’s race. Any vacancy created by voters this election cycle grants the future governor — whether incumbent Democrat Katie Hobbs or Republican Andy Biggs — the opportunity to choose replacements.

Hobbs maintains that throughout her term, she has appointed judges without regard for political party, and a spokesperson for her campaign added she had not taken any position on the judicial retention races.

"Governor Hobbs has always put politics to the side and selected the most qualified candidates for the bench,” Christian Slater, spokesman for Hobbs, said in a statement. "The governor is a social worker who is laser-focused on putting Arizona first and prioritizing nominees that demonstrate a commitment to public service, the rule of law and to building a judiciary that serves everyday Arizonans fairly.”

Drew Sexton, a spokesman for Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Andy Biggs, declined to say whether Biggs opposes the retention of certain judges this cycle. But he gave some insight into his philosophy on the judiciary.

"As Governor, Andy Biggs will put a priority on selecting judges who adhere to and uphold the Constitution as it’s written, not imagined," Sexton said. "He’ll take a hands-on approach in identifying judicial prospects who will be unafraid to carry out this approach from the bench."

Interest in judicial retention elections have increased over the past two election cycles.

In 2022, voters removed three judges from the Maricopa County Superior Court, a first since 2014.

In 2024, the state Supreme Court ruled to keep Arizona’s pre-statehood abortion ban in place.

As a result, judicial retention races received a groundswell of attention from political action committees and voters as campaigns sought to oust or protect Justices Clint Bolick and Kathryn King who were on the ballot that year.

Efforts to remove the two justices failed. But political interest in the judiciary has kept momentum in 2026.

Now, PACs, grassroots organizations and political parties have put out long lists of judges they think voters ought to fire.

Republicans generally remained consistent in opposing Hobbs' nominees but were otherwise scattered on which judges to keep or remove.

The Freedom Club PAC, a conservative "Mega PAC" attached to the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, opposed the retention of three judges appointed by former Gov. Doug Ducey and one appointed by former Gov. Jan Brewer, both Republicans.

And the Maricopa County Republican Committee and Maricopa County legislative districts opposed an even longer list of Republican-appointed judges. The committee advised voters to vote no on nine Republican-appointed judges. Some legislative districts took it further.

Legislative District 3 listed 14 Ducey or Brewer appointees no longer in its good graces.

The groups did not lay out their rationale for opposing the judges, though legislative action and losses in high-profile cases grant some insight.

One judge, for example, became the subject of a legislative inquiry into family court.

A handful returned adverse rulings on election issues, striking down Republican-led lawsuits against election procedures and policies, past election challenges and attempts to access voter information.

Other judges allowed measures opposed by Republicans on the ballot, or struck Republican-backed measures or ballot language from consideration.

Democratic and progressive-leaning voter guides laid out their reasons for opposing each judge in much more detail, but similarly split on which judges to oppose or retain.

And unlike Republican voter guides, Democratic groups declined to list a judge on the reject list solely because of the political affiliation of the governor who made the initial appointment.

Gavel Watch, the original judicial voting guide put out by Civic Engagement Beyond Voting, advised against retaining seven judges and expressed reservations on a dozen more.

Arizona Judge Watch, a group formed in response to the "conservative capture" of state courts, opposed 37 judges, citing specific civil and criminal cases, backgrounds as corporate litigators or prosecutors, alleged political donations and ties to conservative groups.

State + Local Election Alliance, which bills itself as a national pro-democracy group, opposed 13 judges along similar lines, though it took into account a judge's rulings on election issues.

The group is also supporting Hobbs' reelection.

"SLEA supports judges who won't play games with elections," Kim Rogers, the alliance's president, said in a statement. "Andy Biggs has been lying about the 2020 election for six years. We're not trusting that guy with judges."

Arizona Supreme Court Justice Ann Timmer said voters certainly have the First Amendment right to campaign for and against judges. But she told Capitol Media Services that the state's system for choosing and voting on judges was set up to sequester judges from partisan politics.

Voters first approved the merit selection system in 1974, mooting direct judicial elections for judges on the Arizona Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals, and in counties with populations over 250,000 people or that opt in via a local ballot initiative. That includes Maricopa, Pima, Pinal and Coconino counties.

Under merit selection, civilians and attorneys on judicial nominating commissions vet, interview and choose a shortlist of judicial candidates from which the governor must choose.

Once appointed, judges stand for retention, or elections where voters decide whether to keep or remove each judge.

Voters later expanded the system to create a Commission on Judicial Performance Review, similarly consisting of citizens and attorneys, to assess judges' work product and suitability to stay on the bench by surveying attorneys, litigants, jurors and witnesses interacting with judges firsthand.

"This isn't the courts doing this," Timmer said. "This is mostly citizens."

Timmer, a Republican tapped for the high court by Gov. Jan Brewer, said she hopes voters refer to the commission's reviews and consider the entirety of a judge’s time on the bench, zeroing in on fairness, following the rule of law and acting with judicial decorum.

"I would urge people, that if they’re a great member of a group and they're a big supporter and their group says, 'Oh, don’t vote for this person' (that they would) make a further inquiry of 'well, why?' " the chief justice said.

"Is it because of a single decision?" she continued. "Is it because you don’t like the governor who appointed them? Is it because you don’t like something they did as an attorney?"

And overall, Timmer urged voters to fill out the entirety of the ballot as the judiciary continues to contend with lackluster voter participation down ballot.

In 2024, Arizona voters cast a total of around 3.4 million ballots, but only around 2.6 million made it down to the retention races for Bolick and King. In Maricopa County, 2 million voters weighed in on the presidential race, while only around 1.5 million voted on the justices and 1.2 million voted on Superior Court judges.

Former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Scott Bales echoed Timmer in encouraging voter participation and again noted that judges appointed to the bench are highly qualified in the first place.

"We need to keep those people in office," Bales said.

He recalls facing a "minor" partisan effort to remove himself and other judges appointed by former Democratic Gov. Janet Napolitano. But Bales, a Democrat, noted now opposition efforts have become a little more organized.

Bales urged voters to move away from partisan voting guides and approach any recommendation with a degree of skepticism.

"I wouldn’t want a judge that’s going to be gauging whether (they) share my political affiliation or my demographic background," he said.

"I wouldn't want the judge to be influenced by whether he thought or she thought ruling one way or the other might be popular or not," Bales said. "I want them to do the right thing in my case."

In that same vein, Paul Weich, an attorney and author of Arizona's Law, a news site covering the state's courts and legal system, started a series to build information on the judges up for retention beyond the commission's reports and outside any partisan bent.

Weich is working to collect insight from the judges themselves. So far, Justice John Lopez — the only member of the Supreme Court on the ballot this year — has agreed to participate, providing a two-page description of his values as a justice.

"I have dedicated my professional life to the cause of justice and to maintaining the rule of law," Lopez wrote to Weich. "As a judge, I best serve this purpose by deferring to the will of the people when their legislative enactments meet constitutional standards, and by vigorously protecting our citizens’ rights when legislative enactments or state actions exceed constitutional parameters."

Despite Lopez setting the tone, Weich noted most other judges have not responded.

"There is obviously a fear," Weich said. "The other judges were not convinced that they could participate or should participate."

Weich has still filled in the blanks for his readers to provide key cases, news coverage, Judicial Performance Review scores, time on the bench and whether judges’ decisions were ultimately upheld or vacated by a higher court.

The hope, he said, is to cut through the "hyperpartisan" evaluations making the rounds.

"Too many voters see judges as political players, and therefore they are evaluating them as political players," Weich said.

Weich added that staking judicial retention campaigns on who people believe will be governor in 2027 and appoint replacements is a "bad bet," based on how the merit retention system is set up.

"They’re not going to get the hyper partisan picks that they think that they’re going to get," Weich said.

Whichever gubernatorial candidate wins the election cannot just pick any person off the street to head up a courtroom in the event of post-retention election vacancies.

The governor has some control over the makeup of the state's five judicial nominating commissions, with the ability to select public members and attorneys, though commissioners must have varied political affiliation and eventually must secure state Senate confirmation.

Those commissions collect applications, vet and interview applicants and put together a list of qualified and politically diverse candidates for the governor to choose from.

The governor then makes the final appointment to the bench.

Since the start of her term, Hobbs has appointed a total of 53 judges — one to the Arizona Supreme Court, six to the Court of Appeals, 23 to Maricopa County, nine to Pima County, three to Coconino County, and three to Pinal County.

There also were three to Yavapai County, two to Mohave County, and one judge each to La Paz, Cochise, and Yuma counties. But those vacancies were created by things like resignations, as those counties have maintained the system of direct election of judges even after the 1974 constitutional amendment.

Slater said his office does not track the politics of its judicial picks.

That has proven to be generally true of all governors, particularly for the trial courts and even the Court of Appeals.

But politics does seem to matter when a governor is selecting someone for the state's highest court. In fact, in the entire history of the system, there have been only two departures — both by Republican governors.

The first was the choice of Democrat Ruth McGregor by Gov. Jane Hull in 1998.

McGregor, however, came with a pedigree of sorts that allowed Hull, herself a moderate Republican, to make that pick. She had clerked for — and was endorsed by — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, a Republican who before becoming the first woman appointed to the nation’s high court was the first female Senate majority leader in Arizona and then a judge on the state Court of Appeals.

The other was actually less of an exception to the rule: the choice of Bolick to the Supreme Court in 2016 by Ducey.

Strictly speaking, Bolick was registered as a political independent.

But he came directly from the Goldwater Institute and had a long history of filing suits — and sometimes winning — against government agencies at all levels, putting the self-described "activist" in lock-step with many of the governor's views.

And when Hobbs got her first chance to fill a vacancy on the high court last year, she selected Maria Elena Cruz, a registered Democrat.