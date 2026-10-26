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Caravan of off-road vehicles headed to the polls early in south Phoenix for Vote Early Day

KJZZ | By Connor Greenwall
Published October 26, 2026 at 5:27 AM MST
Attendees from "Party at the Polls" gather outside of Tolleson Public Library to cast their ballots early on Oct. 24, 2026.
Connor Greenwall
/
KJZZ
Attendees from "Party at the Polls" gather outside of Tolleson Public Library to cast their ballots early on Oct. 24, 2026.

Saturday was Vote Early Day — with groups across the country coordinating efforts to promote early and absentee voting in the Nov. 3. election.

Vote Early Day and Poder Latinx hosted “Party at the Polls” in south Phoenix, inviting community members for free food, music, and a unique way to travel to a polling center.

Vote Early Day was started by MTV to encourage voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees dance outside of Tolleson Public Library ahead of casting their ballots
Connor Greenwall
/
KJZZ
Attendees dance outside of Tolleson Public Library ahead of casting their ballots

Yadira Sanchez is the executive director of Poder Latinx.

“We're going to do a side-by-side caravan to the polls,” Sanchez said. “So we're going to be going in those boogie carts to the polls, dropping ballots, coming back to continue the celebration.”

The event began at Rancho Ochoa, a rodeo venue near 67th Avenue and Broadway Road. It featured live music, headlined by Noel Torres, free pupusas — a Salvadoran flatbread stuffed with beans, cheese and meat — nonpartisan voting information and other activities for all ages.

Pupusas, a Salvadorean flatbread, were served at "Party at the Polls"
Connor Greenwall
/
KJZZ
Pupusas, a Salvadorean flatbread, were served at "Party at the Polls"

And it culminated with a caravan of around a dozen off-road vehicles to the voting center at the Tolleson Public Library.

Emma Henry took part.

“I love voting early because I feel like you know you're doing your civic duty, but then you're also getting it out of the way,” Henry said. “You're not worried about waiting until election day. You just cast your ballot, and then you can know that it's being counted.”

Off-road vehicles arrive back at Rancho Ochoa after caravanning to the polls
Connor Greenwall
/
KJZZ
Off-road vehicles arrive back at Rancho Ochoa after caravanning to the polls

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Tags
Elections PhoenixArizona politicsPolitics
Connor Greenwall
Connor Greenwall is a reporter covering aviation, transportation and infrastructure at KJZZ.
See stories by Connor Greenwall