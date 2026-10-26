Caravan of off-road vehicles headed to the polls early in south Phoenix for Vote Early Day
Saturday was Vote Early Day — with groups across the country coordinating efforts to promote early and absentee voting in the Nov. 3. election.
Vote Early Day and Poder Latinx hosted “Party at the Polls” in south Phoenix, inviting community members for free food, music, and a unique way to travel to a polling center.
Vote Early Day was started by MTV to encourage voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yadira Sanchez is the executive director of Poder Latinx.
“We're going to do a side-by-side caravan to the polls,” Sanchez said. “So we're going to be going in those boogie carts to the polls, dropping ballots, coming back to continue the celebration.”
The event began at Rancho Ochoa, a rodeo venue near 67th Avenue and Broadway Road. It featured live music, headlined by Noel Torres, free pupusas — a Salvadoran flatbread stuffed with beans, cheese and meat — nonpartisan voting information and other activities for all ages.
And it culminated with a caravan of around a dozen off-road vehicles to the voting center at the Tolleson Public Library.
Emma Henry took part.
“I love voting early because I feel like you know you're doing your civic duty, but then you're also getting it out of the way,” Henry said. “You're not worried about waiting until election day. You just cast your ballot, and then you can know that it's being counted.”
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Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.
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