New poll shows AZ GOP candidates receiving new support among core Republican voters

A new poll shows GOP candidates in Arizona have received a bump in support among Republican voters. But Democrats still lead across the board.

Support for Republican candidates has grown from 70% to 80% among their core base of GOP voters. That comes after a round of late spending and a visit to Arizona from President Donald Trump earlier this month.

The growth in support from Republicans has been among voters over the age of 50.

Chuck Coughlin is CEO of Highground Public Affairs, which published the poll.

“They’re typical pretty heavy Republicans for those older voters, but they were losing them a month ago. And now Republicans seem to be gaining with that age cohort," Coughlin said.

Highground’s polling shows Democrats still maintain double digit leads overall in the races for governor, secretary of state and attorney general.

And that Democrats are also gaining momentum among women and independent voters.