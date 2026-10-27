This Arizona Supreme Court justice is calling for election workers to be treated respectfully
An Arizona Supreme Court justice is calling for election workers to be treated respectfully — and that they not be threatened for doing their jobs.
Justice Maria Elena Cruz was joined by a group of faith leaders at the state Capitol on Monday, where she denounced any kind of harassment ahead of next week’s election.
"No one should have to fear for their safety. Or their family’s safety because they help count the vote," she said.
Federal authorities are investigating letters with “suspicious substances” that were mailed to congressional and election offices nationwide, including here in Arizona.
More election news
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Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.
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