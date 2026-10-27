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This Arizona Supreme Court justice is calling for election workers to be treated respectfully

KJZZ | By Kathy Ritchie
Published October 27, 2026 at 9:48 AM MST
Judge Maria Elena Cruz was tapped by Gov. Katie Hobbs on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, to serve on the Arizona Supreme Court.
Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services
Judge Maria Elena Cruz was tapped by Gov. Katie Hobbs on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, to serve on the Arizona Supreme Court.

An Arizona Supreme Court justice is calling for election workers to be treated respectfully — and that they not be threatened for doing their jobs.

Justice Maria Elena Cruz was joined by a group of faith leaders at the state Capitol on Monday, where she denounced any kind of harassment ahead of next week’s election.

"No one should have to fear for their safety. Or their family’s safety because they help count the vote," she said.

Federal authorities are investigating letters with “suspicious substances” that were mailed to congressional and election offices nationwide, including here in Arizona.

More election news

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Elections PoliticsArizona politics
Kathy Ritchie
KJZZ senior field correspondent Kathy Ritchie has 20 years of experience reporting and writing stories for national and local media outlets — nearly a decade of it has been spent in public media.
See stories by Kathy Ritchie
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