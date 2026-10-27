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Today is the deadline to mail back early ballots

KJZZ | By Wayne Schutsky
Published October 27, 2026 at 5:00 AM MST
A Maricopa County early ballot in October 2026.
Sky Schaudt
/
KJZZ
A Maricopa County early ballot in October 2026.

Election Officials say today is the deadline for early voters in Arizona to return their ballots using the U.S. Postal Service.

Under Arizona law, county officials can only count ballots received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

To ensure they arrive by that deadline, voters should mail back their early ballots by Oct. 27, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.

Those with early ballots who miss that deadline can still return their ballots through Election Day, Nov. 3, at official polling locations, voting centers or drop boxes in their county.

Voters in Maricopa and Pima counties can visit their local election department websites to find maps of those locations.

Voters in other counties can visit arizona.vote to find locations.

More election news

Tags
Elections PoliticsArizona politics
Wayne Schutsky
Wayne Schutsky is a senior field correspondent covering Arizona politics on KJZZ. He has over a decade of experience as a journalist reporting on local communities in Arizona and the state Capitol.
See stories by Wayne Schutsky