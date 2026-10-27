Today is the deadline to mail back early ballots

Election Officials say today is the deadline for early voters in Arizona to return their ballots using the U.S. Postal Service.

Under Arizona law, county officials can only count ballots received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

To ensure they arrive by that deadline, voters should mail back their early ballots by Oct. 27, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office .

Those with early ballots who miss that deadline can still return their ballots through Election Day, Nov. 3, at official polling locations, voting centers or drop boxes in their county.

Voters in Maricopa and Pima counties can visit their local election department websites to find maps of those locations.