Today is the deadline to mail back early ballots
Election Officials say today is the deadline for early voters in Arizona to return their ballots using the U.S. Postal Service.
Under Arizona law, county officials can only count ballots received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
To ensure they arrive by that deadline, voters should mail back their early ballots by Oct. 27, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
Those with early ballots who miss that deadline can still return their ballots through Election Day, Nov. 3, at official polling locations, voting centers or drop boxes in their county.
Voters in Maricopa and Pima counties can visit their local election department websites to find maps of those locations.
Voters in other counties can visit arizona.vote to find locations.
More election news
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Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.
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This blog is no longer being updated. For the latest election news, including results, visit elections.kjzz.org.
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