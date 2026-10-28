Outside groups spend nearly $2 million on race to elect Arizona utility regulators

Outside groups from across the political spectrum have poured nearly $2 million into Arizona’s Corporation Commission race, which will decide which two candidates secure seats on the state’s top utility regulator next year.

The four Republicans and Democrats on the ballot are running as Clean Elections candidates — a common occurrence after a dark money scandal rocked the Corporation Commission about a decade ago. That means they can qualify for public campaign funding but can’t accept large donations or contributions from political action committees, businesses or political parties.

But according to state campaign finance reports, dark money groups and other outside interests have still found ways to funnel over $1.8 million into the election through independent expenditures, or money spent by outside groups on text messages, mail campaigns and other voter outreach.

The majority of that money, over $1.5 million, has helped Democrats Clara Pratte and Jonathon Hill, who are trying to win back two seats on the five-seat Commission, which is currently under full Republican control.

Campaign finance reports filed with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office show that outside groups have spent nearly $1 million supporting Pratte and Hill. They’ve spent another $600,000 attacking Republicans Kevin Thompson and Ralph Heap.

Most of that money, about $500,000, has come from Arizonans for Affordable Energy, a political action committee, or PAC, funded largely by progressive political organizations like the Working Families Party PAC and Chispa AZ PAC. It has also received funding from EDF Action Votes, the political arm of the Environmental Defense Fund, which advocates for clean energy and restrictions on climate-altering fossil fuels.

Chispa AZ PAC and the Working Families Party have also made additional expenditures on their own to support Hill and Pratte.

The Democrats are also benefiting from $58,000 in spending by Voters for Earthjustice Action PAC, which advocates for environmental-protection laws. The group has also received funding from Ranger Power, a renewable energy developer.

Pratte and Hill aren’t the only candidates in the race benefiting from outside spending.

But unlike the Democrats, who are running as a team, Thompson and Heap are pulling support from very different parts of the Republican donor network.

Campaign finance records show outside groups have spent nearly $110,000 backing Thompson, the Republican incumbent, this election cycle — most of which has come from two dark money groups that don’t disclose their donors.

That includes $49,975 from Energy Freedom Alliance of the Rockies, a pro-natural gas non-profit in Colorado that promotes a ballot measure to stop the state from blocking consumers from purchasing gas for cooking or heating.

A Public Voice, a conservative political group that contributes millions across elections in states throughout the country, spent $48,000 supporting Thompson.

Both A Public Voice and Energy Freedom Alliance of the Rockies are 501c(4) nonprofit organizations, which are not required to disclose their donors.

Thompson also benefitted from $10,000 in spending from Regulators Roundtable Arizona.

That’s a group affiliated with the Regulators Roundtable Institute, a conservative nonprofit that connected utility industry insiders with regulators. Thompson faced criticism from his Democratic opponents after a watchdog group accused him of soliciting corporate sponsorships and recruiting other state regulators to attend forums with the group.

State and federal campaign finance reports show the Regulators Roundtable group that backed Thompson’s campaign is funded by GOPAC, a Washington, D.C.-based political group connected to Republican politics.

IRS filings show that Arizona Public Service, the largest electric utility regulated by the Arizona Corporation Commission, has given $255,000 to GOPAC this year.

Heap has not received the same support from industry-aligned groups.

Instead, the more than $157,000 in spending backing his candidacy has come from in-state political allies.

That money has proved crucial for Heap’s campaign, which has largely stopped spending as it faces an ongoing investigation by the Clean Elections Commission over allegations it violated state campaign finance laws.

That includes $60,701 from the conservative Arizona Free Enterprise Club and its political arm, along with just under $4,000 from Turning Point PAC.

Heap, a state lawmaker, was recruited to run for the Corporation Commission by Sen. Jake Hoffman, who has well-documented ties to Turning Point USA and its political arm.

Heap also benefited from $82,706 spent by the Don’t CA My AZ PAC, which is fully funded by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, and the Keep Arizona Free PAC, which is funded by Turning Point PAC Arizona.