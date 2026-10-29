ACLU of Arizona accuses Maricopa County poll workers of confusing some early voters

The ACLU of Arizona is accusing poll workers with the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office of not properly explaining rules to some early voters dropping off ballots ahead of the November election.

The ACLU sent a letter to Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap and the Board of Supervisors on Oct. 27 detailing allegations that poll workers at a downtown Phoenix vote center told several voters dropping off early ballots last weekend “that they must present identification,” and didn’t clearly explain alternative verification methods available to people dropping off early ballots.

In Arizona, voters who receive a ballot by mail can either mail it back through the U.S. Postal Service or deposit it at a drop box in their county. They can also bring that filled-out early ballot into a voting location.

Voters who drop their ballot at a voting center or polling place can show their ID to have the ballot verified on-site and counted after state legislators passed a new law to create that option in an attempt to speed up vote counting. The option, which first became available this year, proved popular with voters during the primary election and contributed to faster election results .

However, anyone dropping off a ballot at a voting center can still opt to have it validated through the traditional signature verification process rather than show an ID.

“It was only after speaking with an ACLU staff member that the voters learned the correct information and successfully dropped off their ballots,” according to the ACLU’s letter.

The letter was based on eyewitness testimony from ACLU volunteers and supporters who walked to that voting center to drop off their ballots.

Aryhannah Meza, a community organizer with ACLU Arizona, said the incident occurred when several volunteers, staff and community members walked to the vote center to deposit their ballots after a voter outreach event.

Upon entering, a poll worker asked Meza to present her ID.

“And I remember I was caught off-guard a little bit because this was like the first time that this was asked,” Meza said.

She added, “And it also was not made clear to me that I could still drop off my ballot.”

Meza said no one offered information about the option to have her early-ballot signature verified until she asked them to clarify whether she was still able to drop her ballot.

When she met with her group afterward, Meza said other community members had similar experiences, and one person initially did not drop off their ballot because they were confused by the directions given to them by poll workers.

“That was the experience of the community member that they left without voting first, and then they had to go back and drop off their ballot after that information was clarified from the (ACLU) staff members,” Meza said.

And the ACLU alleges it has heard from other voters with similar experiences.

Heap — the Maricopa County recorder, who oversees early voting and the poll workers who run it — denied the allegations.

In a statement, the Recorder’s Office affirmed that early voters can show an ID or use signature verification, and said it contacted the voting site inspector at the location in question after receiving the ACLU’s letter.

“No voters were required to present ID to deposit ballots in the drop box, and staff reported no negative interactions or complaints,” according to a comment from that site inspector, who was not named, provided by the Recorder’s Office.

Heap accused the ACLU of attacking election volunteers without evidence and called the letter an “irresponsible political hit piece.”

“The ACLU has launched a baseless attack on hardworking election workers, treating unverified claims from political activists as established facts without a shred of supporting evidence,” Heap said in the statement. “These are dedicated public servants, not political punching bags.”

The ACLU of Arizona asked both the recorder and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, which oversees Election Day voting, to ensure election workers are properly trained to follow the law.

“Arizona poll workers, including in Maricopa County, are trained to explain that voters may voluntarily present ID to bypass signature verification or deposit their ballots in a drop box without ID,” according to the Recorder’s Office statement.

In a response to the ACLU, Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Kate Brophy McGee said the board is committed to ensuring voters are given correct information on Election Day.

“The Board's Elections Department trains its poll workers to communicate all options to voters in an appropriate manner. We will work to ensure poll workers understand and execute upon their training during the period of in-person voting under our jurisdiction,” she wrote.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office confirmed it also received a copy of the letter but declined to comment, citing attorney-client privilege.