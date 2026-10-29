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Maricopa County projects 65% midterm election voter turnout, the highest since the 1970s

KJZZ | By Wayne Schutsky
Published October 29, 2026 at 11:47 AM MST
A Maricopa County early ballot in October 2026.
Sky Schaudt
/
KJZZ
A Maricopa County early ballot in October 2026.

Maricopa County election officials are expecting voter turnout in this year’s midterm elections to reach the highest point in more than half a century.

During a presentation to the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission, Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett said participation in the county has jumped significantly over the past two midterms, rising from 45% in 2014 to 64% in 2018 and 2022.

And he said that trend will likely continue this year, with a projected turnout of 65%.

“So by projecting 65% turnout, that is really one of the all-time highs, or you have to go back to the 1970s or even elections that predate that time to get higher turnout rates,” Jarrett said.

According to information presented to the commission, the county’s turnout hit 67% in 1970.

Jarrett said historically between 47% and 51% of early voters in Maricopa County return their ballots by mail.

But, this year, he said compared to previous elections, the county has seen more people use an early voting location to cast their votes in person or drop off a ballot rather than mail it back using the U.S. Postal Service.

More election news

Tags
Elections PoliticsArizona politics
Wayne Schutsky
Wayne Schutsky is a senior field correspondent covering Arizona politics on KJZZ. He has over a decade of experience as a journalist reporting on local communities in Arizona and the state Capitol.
See stories by Wayne Schutsky