DOJ is investigating Arizona voter registration groups targeted by right-wing influencers

Just days before the November election, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona announced an investigation into three groups aligned with Democrats in Arizona over allegations they may have helped non-citizens register to vote — a move critics say is unprecedented and based on misleading evidence posted online by right-wing influencers.

U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine announced the investigation on Oct. 30 in a press release that offered few details, only stating the inquiry was based on “recent reporting about three nonprofit organizations registering non-citizens to vote in Arizona.”

That appears to refer to videos posted online earlier this month by Muckraker, a website affiliated with the conservative Heritage Foundation that uses undercover videos to expose alleged bad behavior by political adversaries.

The recent videos focus on three groups running voter registration drives in Arizona: Stand Indivisible Arizona, Worker Power, and When We Count, a fellowship program for young people backed by the Democratic National Committee.

In the videos, Anthony Rubin, who runs Muckraker, poses as various individuals who don’t meet the legal requirements to register to vote in the U.S., including a Canadian in the country on a student visa, a non-citizen legal resident and a convicted felon on probation.

At multiple points, individuals working with the groups tell Rubin he either cannot register or they are unsure of whether he can register based on the law and that election officials will ultimately make that decision when they receive his registration form. At one point, a woman working a registration drive tells Rubin he can tell his Canadian friends to register online.

At no point in the videos did Rubin or the individuals working with the voter registration groups complete the voter registration forms.

“Just to make a few things clear, I mean this was all, most of this was in the video, but absolutely no voter registrations were submitted, let alone even signed, by us,” Rubin said in a message to KJZZ. “We operate well within the bounds of the law.”

Under Arizona law, a person must provide documented proof of citizenship, such as a driver’s license or passport, to register to vote a full ballot that includes state and local races. They can register to vote in federal elections only by signing a registration form attesting, under penalty of perjury, that they are a U.S. citizen.

The groups respond

Two of the groups involved denied any wrongdoing and accused Muckraker of editing its videos to gin up controversy.

“We are not aware of any instances of our fellows — young people trying to engage in the democratic process — registering a noncitizen to vote,” according to a statement from a DNC spokesperson. “These fabricated allegations are inspired by right-wing operatives desperate to distract from Trump and Republicans’ billionaire-first agenda.”

Worker Power issued a similar statement.

“We believe the U.S. Attorney’s request is based on a deceptively edited video recently released by right-wing political operatives that falsely claims to show voter registration fraud,” according to the statement. “The video, which includes footage of a Worker Power employee, is misleading and does not reflect what happened. It is fake news.”

In 2024, NPR reported that Muckraker circulated images of a flyer allegedly given to non-citizens encouraging them to vote for former Democratic President Joe Biden. The Heritage Foundation then used the images to claim they came from an organization providing aid to asylum seekers in Matamoros, Mexico.

The group’s leader denied the allegations and said the flyer, which included her name, resulted in threats and harassment.

After Muckraker’s latest videos, Courchaine referred the matter to the FBI for a federal investigation and also sent letters to Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap and Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes asking them to review voter registrations submitted by the three groups.

The Maricopa County recorder and Arizona secretary of state did not respond to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for Stand Indivisible Arizona declined to comment.

Breaking norms

The new investigation, relying on apparently scant evidence, on the eve of an election has led to allegations that the U.S. Attorney’s Office is playing politics as the Trump administration seeks to prove that voting by non-citizens is a widespread issue , despite evidence to the contrary.

A review of alleged non-citizens on the rolls in Maricopa County found that eight non-citizens had voted in at least one election between 2012 and 2025 .

“The U.S. Attorney, by writing this letter to Secretary of State Fontes, is doubling down on the actions of these right-wing operatives, who used coercion, intimidation, and attempted extortion to manufacture the appearance of fraud in Maricopa County and discredit Worker Power’s lawful voter registration work,” according to Worker Power’s statement.

Former U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino, who ran the Arizona Office under President Joe Biden, said the investigation runs afoul of Department of Justice norms.

“The overt investigative steps are well within the election sensitivities stand-down period before an election. The timing, the public announcement, and the identification of uncharged entities are stark deviations from decades of DOJ norms,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

He also questioned the vague evidence Courchaine used to justify the investigation.

“There’s no apparent evidence that any non-citizens or felons were actually registered by the advocacy groups, and the disrupters’ methodology and slapstick is not worthy of confidence,” Restaino wrote.

Courchaine’s investigation appears to be based solely on the Muckraker videos, and Rubin confirmed he did not uncover any evidence of the groups in question actually registering non-citizens to vote.

“The evidence in question is all in our video. That is the evidence that we have presented and make of that what you will,” he said.

Rubin also said he had no knowledge of the U.S. Attorney’s investigation until Courchaine made the public announcement and he still has not been contacted by the office.

“I didn't even have any advance warning that they were going to be opening an investigation,” he said. “I found out about it when the general public did, when there was a post that was made on X with a link to the Department of Justice website that had the whole press release.”

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona would not say whether it has uncovered additional information corroborating the allegations that the groups are registering non-citizens to vote.

"As this is an ongoing matter, I cannot provide any information," a spokesperson said.

“Refusing to be intimidated by such tactics, Worker Power referred the matter to Attorney General Kris Mayes in a letter dated September 30,” Worker Power said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said it is reviewing the letter and declined to comment further.