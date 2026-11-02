Arizona leaders work to address flooding ahead of Election Day

The Rio Verde Foothills community near Scottsdale experienced extreme flooding from weekend storms, and two representatives worry it’ll affect voters’ ability to get to the polls.

Rep. Cody Reim (R-Scottsdale) represents the area in the state House.

“That’s not a risk that I would be willing to take to say, ‘Well, Rio Verde has it handled.’ Because I’m on a road right now that — nobody is doing anything to maintain it, and it would not be passable in a regular vehicle, and there’s countless homes that are up here on this far north side of 144th [Street],” Reim said on Monday while driving through the foothills.

Rio Verde Foothills is a largely rural, unincorporated area with many unpaved roads.

Reim and fellow Rio Verde Foothills Rep. Alexander Kolodin asked Maricopa County to declare a state of emergency and deploy resources to get the washed-out roads fixed Monday morning.

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Katie Hobbs declared a statewide state of emergency, freeing up $200,000 in funding and personnel to assist areas affected by the storms.

Arizona state Rep. Cody Reim / Courtesy A washed out road in Rio Verde Foothills, Arizona, near Scottsdale on Nov. 1, 2026.

"I am issuing this emergency declaration to ensure our local authorities have the resources they need to clear roads, repair infrastructure, and help displaced residents. We will continue working directly with local emergency managers to rebuild and recover from this disaster,” Hobbs said in a statement.

Assistant Maricopa County Manager Zach Shera said Monday that all county roads should be passable by the end of the day and the county was working on Reim and Kolodin’s request.

Parts of the Valley also experienced power outages.

Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett said Monday that two voting locations were temporarily affected, but poll workers were still able to get to their jobs and the power issue was resolved in under two hours.

“Those locations have now been able to open and we expect tomorrow’s locations to open on time just as we had planned,” Jarrett said.