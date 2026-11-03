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Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes wins reelection, according to Associated Press

KJZZ | By Wayne Schutsky
Published November 3, 2026 at 8:26 PM MST
Updated November 4, 2026 at 2:15 AM MST
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, talks to supporters on Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford
/
KJZZ
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, talks to supporters on Nov. 3, 2026.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has won re-election, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

At about 2 a.m. Wednesday morning., when the AP called the race in her favor, Mayes led Republican Senate President Warren Petersen with more than 56% of the vote.

“I think the results say that the people of Arizona agreed with me and not Warren Petersen and the Republicans in the legislature,” Mayes said Tuesday evening. “I think Arizonans wanted a fighter.”

Mayes, a former journalist and state utility regulator, won office in 2022 over Republican Abe Hamadeh by just 280 votes. A former Republican, Mayes became a Democrat in 2019 following the Republican Party’s shift under the leadership of President Trump.

After taking office, she filed criminal charges against Arizona’s so-called fake electors, which were later tossed out by a judge. She says she plans to refile the case.

Mayes spent much of her first term in office battling the Trump administration and bringing consumer protection lawsuits against businesses accused of taking advantage of Arizonans.

She said voters were sending a message backing the Democratic leaders who have led the state for the past four years.

“Look, I think it’s a sign to go full speed ahead with what we’re doing, and that’s what I plan on doing,” Mayes said.

Petersen, who is currently president of the Republican-led Arizona Senate, has been a state lawmaker since 2013. Petersen was a central figure in the Arizona Senate's controversial and deeply flawed "audit" of Maricopa County's 2020 presidential election results, and issued subpoenas alongside then-Senate President Karen Fann.

Petersen, who is endorsed by most of the state’s police unions, accused Mayes of politicizing the office and said he planned to focus on supporting law enforcement and enforcing state laws.

The line before polls closed at the vote center at Pyle Adult Recreation Center in Tempe on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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The line before polls closed at the vote center at Pyle Adult Recreation Center in Tempe on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Tim Agne / KJZZ
A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
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A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
Jean Clare Sarmiento / KJZZ
Arizona political signs in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Arizona political signs in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
Tim Agne / KJZZ
Arizona political signs in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Arizona political signs in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
Tim Agne / KJZZ
Arizona political signs in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Arizona political signs in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
Tim Agne / KJZZ
Setup before the watch party for Republican gubernatorial hopeful Andy Biggs and running mate Sine Kerr on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026 at Merchant Square in Chandler.
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Setup before the watch party for Republican gubernatorial hopeful Andy Biggs and running mate Sine Kerr on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026 at Merchant Square in Chandler.
Trenton Ashdown / KJZZ
Sine Kerr thanks the crowd for their support in her campaign to be lieutenant governor as Andy Biggs and Warren Petersen stand next to her on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Sine Kerr thanks the crowd for their support in her campaign to be lieutenant governor as Andy Biggs and Warren Petersen stand next to her on Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Warren Petersen stresses voter engagement, and pins preliminary numbers on lack of turnout, while addressing a crowd on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Warren Petersen stresses voter engagement, and pins preliminary numbers on lack of turnout, while addressing a crowd on Nov. 3, 2026.
Trenton Ashdown / KJZZ
Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly taking the stage to speak to attendees at the Democratic watch party in Phoenix on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly taking the stage to speak to attendees at the Democratic watch party in Phoenix on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly speaking with attendees at the Arizona Democratic Party Election Night watch party in Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly speaking with attendees at the Arizona Democratic Party Election Night watch party in Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Congressman Greg Stanton announcing that he, and a few other Democrats, had won their seats on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Congressman Greg Stanton announcing that he, and a few other Democrats, had won their seats on Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Arizona’s Congressional District 6 candidate JoAnna Mendoza, a Democrat, speaks to supporters during her Election Night watch party in the Sonoran Ballroom at the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Arizona’s Congressional District 6 candidate JoAnna Mendoza, a Democrat, speaks to supporters during her Election Night watch party in the Sonoran Ballroom at the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2026.
Alisa Reznick / KJZZ
Incumbent Democrat Yassamin Ansari has won reelection in Arizona’s Congressional District 3, according to a race call by the Associated Press, on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Incumbent Democrat Yassamin Ansari has won reelection in Arizona’s Congressional District 3, according to a race call by the Associated Press, on Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Arizona’s Congressional District 6 candidate JoAnna Mendoza, a Democrat, speaks to supporters during her Election Night watch party in the Sonoran Ballroom at the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Arizona’s Congressional District 6 candidate JoAnna Mendoza, a Democrat, speaks to supporters during her Election Night watch party in the Sonoran Ballroom at the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2026.
Alisa Reznick / KJZZ
Arizona Democratic Party Chair Charlene Fernandez hyping up the crowd before announcing Sen. Mark Kelly as a speaker at the Arizona Democratic Party Election Night watch party in Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Arizona Democratic Party Chair Charlene Fernandez hyping up the crowd before announcing Sen. Mark Kelly as a speaker at the Arizona Democratic Party Election Night watch party in Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Democratic candidates for Arizona Corporation Commission Jonathon Hill and Clara Pratte on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Democratic candidates for Arizona Corporation Commission Jonathon Hill and Clara Pratte on Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Gov. Katie Hobbs and her running mate John Giles speak to the Arizona Democratic Party’s Election Night watch party at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.
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Gov. Katie Hobbs and her running mate John Giles speak to the Arizona Democratic Party’s Election Night watch party at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.
Sierra Watson / Cronkite News
Amish Shah, congressman-elect for Arizona's Congressional District 1, on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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Amish Shah, congressman-elect for Arizona's Congressional District 1, on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Teresa Leyba Ruiz, Democratic candidate for Arizona superintendent of public instruction, speaks to supporters on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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Teresa Leyba Ruiz, Democratic candidate for Arizona superintendent of public instruction, speaks to supporters on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, talks to supporters on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Incumbent Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, talks to supporters on Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Bernadette Greene‑Placentia, the Democratic nominee for Congressional District 8, on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Bernadette Greene‑Placentia, the Democratic nominee for Congressional District 8, on Nov. 3, 2026.
Emma Bradford / KJZZ
Arizona’s Congressional District 6 candidate JoAnna Mendoza, a Democrat, in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Arizona’s Congressional District 6 candidate JoAnna Mendoza, a Democrat, in Tucson on Nov. 3, 2026.
Alisa Reznick / KJZZ
Dawn Penich (left) and Jaime Molera on Election Day in KJZZ's studios on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Dawn Penich (left) and Jaime Molera on Election Day in KJZZ's studios on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
Host Mark Brodie in KJZZ's studios in Tempe with Dawn Penich (center) and Jaime Molera on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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Host Mark Brodie in KJZZ's studios in Tempe with Dawn Penich (center) and Jaime Molera on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
Host Mark Brodie in KJZZ's studios in Tempe on Election Day on Nov. 3, 2026.
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Host Mark Brodie in KJZZ's studios in Tempe on Election Day on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
Man reads election sign outside of polling location.
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A voter stops to read polling location sign outside of Pyle Adult Recreation Center in Tempe, Arizona Nov. 3, 2026.
Jared Blair / KJZZ
A vote center at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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A vote center at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Camryn Sanchez / KJZZ
vote here signs outside a vote center location
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A vote center near Seventh Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
vote here signs outside a vote center location
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A vote center near 15th Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
CJ Smooth plays music on a turntable outside a vote center
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CJ Smooth plays music at a vote center near 15th Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
CJ Smooth plays music on turntables
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CJ Smooth plays music at a vote center near 15th Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
vote here signs outside a vote center location
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A vote center near Seventh Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
vote here signs outside a vote center location
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A vote center near Seventh Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
vote here signs outside a vote center location
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A vote center near Seventh Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
vote here signs outside a vote center location
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A vote center near Seventh Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
vote here signs outside a vote center location
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A vote center near Seventh Avenue and Loop 101 and in north Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Sky Schaudt / KJZZ
Three men standing in front of windows in a beige office room.
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(From left) Coconino County Elections Director Eslir Musta, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Coconino County Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.
Wayne Schutsky / KJZZ
Voting signage near to Osborn Education Center main sign.
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Voting signage near Osborn School District Office voting location.
Jared Blair / KJZZ
Line of people in front of a building
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Voters in line at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Camryn Sanchez / KJZZ
Two women hold signs on sidewalk encouraging passing drivers to vote.
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Two women hold signs encouraging passing motorists to vote outside the Osborn School District office polling location.
Jared Blair / KJZZ
Vote sign on wall outside of polling location.
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Vote signage directing voters how to get to Pyle Adult Recreation Center polling location.
Jared Blair / KJZZ
Election signs near Tempe polling location.
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Election signs displayed near the Pyle Adult Recreation Center polling location in Tempe on Election Day.
Jared Blair / KJZZ
Pyle Adult Recreating Center in Tempe
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The Pyle Adult Recreation Center in Tempe serves as a polling location on Election Day, Tuesday. Nov. 3, 2026
Jared Blair / JKZZ
three people wearing yellow election protection shirts
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A vote center at Mountain View Park Community Center in Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Phil Latzman / KJZZ
A vote center at Mountain View Park Community Center
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A vote center at Mountain View Park Community Center in Phoenix on Nov. 3, 2026.
Phil Latzman / KJZZ
Political signs outside the vote center at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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Political signs outside the vote center at Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Camryn Sanchez / KJZZ
A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
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A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
Jean Clare Sarmiento / KJZZ
A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
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A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
Jean Clare Sarmiento / KJZZ
A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
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A vote center at Mountain Park Health Center in Tempe on Nov. 3, 2026.
Jean Clare Sarmiento / KJZZ
A line to vote at University of Arizona in Tucson on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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A line to vote at University of Arizona in Tucson on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Alisa Reznick / KJZZ
A line to vote at the University of Arizona in Tucson on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
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A line to vote at the University of Arizona in Tucson on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026.
Alisa Reznick / KJZZ

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Wayne Schutsky
Wayne Schutsky is a senior field correspondent covering Arizona politics on KJZZ. He has over a decade of experience as a journalist reporting on local communities in Arizona and the state Capitol.
See stories by Wayne Schutsky