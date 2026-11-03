Democrat Shah holds onto a narrow lead over Republican Feely in CD1

Elections UPDATE: Democrat Amish Shah wins Arizona's 1st Congressional District seat over Jay Feely Shah becomes the first Democrat to represent the north Valley area — encompassing Scottsdale and Cave Creek — in the U.S. House in years. The district has long been represented by Republican David Schweikert, who Shah narrowly lost to in 2024.

Democrat Amish Shah continues to lead Republican Jay Feely in Arizona’s Congressional District 1, one of the most competitive districts in the country.

As of 6:56 p.m. Wednesday, Shah led Feely with 52% of the vote, but the race remained too close to call.

The winner will help determine the magnitude of the “blue wave” that helped Democrats flip control of the U.S. House and Senate with a strong showing nationwide on Tuesday.

The North Valley district encompasses parts of Phoenix, Scottsdale and Cave Creek. Congressman David Schweikert has represented the area for 15 years, but ran unsuccessfully for governor this year rather than seek reelection in the increasingly competitive district.

Feely, a former NFL kicker, was encouraged by President Donald Trump to enter the race and has the president’s endorsement. He said he’s been a close friend of Trump’s for two decades.

Shah is a former state legislator and an ER doctor. He ran for the CD1 seat in 2024 as well, but lost to Schweikert.

Both Shah and Feely focused their campaigns on trying to convince voters that their opponent is an extremist.

Feely ran numerous ads accusing Shah of being a socialist, while Shah told voters Feely will be beholden to Trump, not Arizonans in CD1.