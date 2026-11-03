Republican Eli Crane widens lead over Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez in Arizona CD2

The race between incumbent Republican Eli Crane and Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez still remains too close to call in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, a heavily Republican district that President Donald Trump carried by 15 points in 2024.

The lead in the race has switched hands multiple times as counties tally more ballots. As of 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, Crane led Nez 49.5% to 48.7% in a rematch of the district’s 2024 election.

Two years ago, Crane defeated Nez by 10 percentage points.

Crane, a former Navy Seal, has represented the district since 2023. He is a close ally of President Trump and a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus.

Nez is a former Navajo Nation president and has accused Crane, who doesn’t live within CD2’s boundaries, of failing to bring federal resources to the rural communities that make up most of the district.