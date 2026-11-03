Confident Mendoza maintains lead in Arizona CD6, but race still too close to call
Although Democrat Joanna Mendoza declared victory in Arizona’s Congressional District 6 on Tuesday, the race remains too close to call, according to the Associated Press.
“Tonight, the voters of this district have given me the opportunity to serve again. I don't take that responsibility lightly,” Mendoza said in a statement Tuesday.
A victory for Mendoza over incumbent Republican Juan Ciscomani would add to a wave of wins in congressional races across the country — enough for Democrats to seize control of the U.S. House and act as a check on the last two years of the Trump administration.
Mendoza led with 53.0% of the vote as of 7:43 p.m. Wednesday, compared to Ciscomani’s 44.9% share.
Ciscomani, the two-term incumbent, was an adviser for former Gov. Doug Ducey. He was ranked as one of the most bipartisan members of Arizona's congressional delegation by Bridge Grades, a nonpartisan group.
But critics have argued he is too deferential to President Trump. And the impact of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, which Ciscomani voted for, has been a central issue in the race.
Mendoza, a Navy veteran and former Marine Corps drill sergeant, said she is running to restore services that benefit working families in her district, such as SNAP food assistance and Medicaid, which faced cuts under Trump’s bill.
Ciscomani and other Republicans argued the changes to SNAP and Medicaid were designed to eliminate wasteful spending and fraud to keep the programs viable for people who really need them.
The cuts to Medicaid spending helped pay for a large tax cut package, which Ciscomani says will help bring more jobs to the district.
But Mendoza has argued those cuts disproportionately benefit the wealthy and hurt working-class families who rely on social programs.
Arizona has seen one of the steepest declines in SNAP enrollment in the country since the state began implementing those Republican reforms, and critics fear the upcoming implementation of changes to Medicaid will bear a similar result.
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