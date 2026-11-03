Arizona voters pass Prop. 317 designating drug cartels as terrorist groups

A ballot measure to designate drug cartels as terrorist organizations passed, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

As of 1:40 a.m., when the AP called the race, Proposition 317 was leading with 56% of the vote. Ballot measures need a simple majority — 50% plus one, at least — to become law in Arizona.

Prop. 317 directs the Arizona Department of Homeland Security to do "everything within its authority to address the threat posed by drug cartels."

It was referred to the ballot by Republican legislators in 2025 and was opposed by legislative Democrats.

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed similar legislation in 2023.

Hobbs wrote in her veto letter that labeling drug cartels as terrorist groups is “not a real solution and not a state function.” Hobbs also wrote that AZDHS is an administrative grant management office, not a law enforcement agency.

The measure defines a cartel as an “association of persons in which members of associates individually or collectively engage in” human smuggling, drug trafficking for profit and any act of terrorism defined in state law.

Republican lawmakers argue the legislation will protect Arizona, but Democratic opponents said the wording of the measure could negatively affect immigrants or victims of cartels.