See the 2026 election results for all 8 Arizona propositions

See live results from the Associated Press for Arizona's eight propositions on the 2026 general election ballot.

AP will continue to update returns as data is made available.

Prop. 141

Prop. 142

Prop. 144

Elections Arizona voters reject Prop. 144, Republican-backed election overhaul If approved, Prop. 144 would have made significant changes to the laws governing how Arizonans vote. That includes requiring voters who vote by mail to provide identification.

Prop. 316

Prop. 317

Prop. 318

Prop. 319

Prop. 320

Elections Early results show Prop. 320 restricting Arizona school district funding is failing A ballot measure to force certain Arizona schools to increase spending on classroom instruction — or risk the loss of millions of dollars in state K-12 funding — is trailing in the polls.