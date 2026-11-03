Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes wins reelection, AP says

Incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes has won reelection, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Fontes overcame a challenge by Republican state Rep. Alexander Kolodin.

As of 2:04 a.m. Wednesday morning when the race was called, Fontes led Kolodin with 55.7% of the vote.

In his role, Fontes holds significant influence over elections in Arizona, including the upcoming 2028 presidential race.

As the highest-ranking election official in Arizona, the secretary of state is responsible for overseeing elections and certifying voting equipment used by county election officials, in addition to keeping various state and business records.

Fontes ran uncontested for reelection in the Democratic primary, and campaigned as the candidate who can best “protect” Arizonans’ votes from the likes of Kolodin, a state lawmaker and attorney who made a name for himself challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona.

Kolodin had claimed without evidence that votes in both 2020 and 2022 were stolen from Republican candidates by Democratic interests. Most notably, his work on multiple 2020 election cases led to admonishment from the State Bar of Arizona for bringing cases in bad faith and “committing conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice.”

Kolodin brushed aside accusations on the campaign trail that he’s an election denier, and instead warned that elections aren’t safe or secure with Fontes in charge.

Fontes, in turn, said Kolodin is among the Republicans most responsible for Arizonans losing faith that elections are administered securely.