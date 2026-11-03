KJZZ is a service of Rio Salado College,
and Maricopa Community Colleges

Copyright © 2026 KJZZ/Rio Salado College/MCCCD
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes wins reelection, AP says

KJZZ | By Camryn Sanchez
Published November 3, 2026 at 8:34 PM MST
Updated November 4, 2026 at 2:10 AM MST
Combo photo of two men both wearing black glasses and suits
Howard Fischer
/
Capitol Media Services
Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and state Rep. Alexander Kolodin (left) debate on Aug. 31, 2026.

Incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes has won reelection, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Fontes overcame a challenge by Republican state Rep. Alexander Kolodin.

As of 2:04 a.m. Wednesday morning when the race was called, Fontes led Kolodin with 55.7% of the vote.

In his role, Fontes holds significant influence over elections in Arizona, including the upcoming 2028 presidential race.

As the highest-ranking election official in Arizona, the secretary of state is responsible for overseeing elections and certifying voting equipment used by county election officials, in addition to keeping various state and business records.

Fontes ran uncontested for reelection in the Democratic primary, and campaigned as the candidate who can best “protect” Arizonans’ votes from the likes of Kolodin, a state lawmaker and attorney who made a name for himself challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona.

Kolodin had claimed without evidence that votes in both 2020 and 2022 were stolen from Republican candidates by Democratic interests. Most notably, his work on multiple 2020 election cases led to admonishment from the State Bar of Arizona for bringing cases in bad faith and “committing conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice.”

Kolodin brushed aside accusations on the campaign trail that he’s an election denier, and instead warned that elections aren’t safe or secure with Fontes in charge.

Fontes, in turn, said Kolodin is among the Republicans most responsible for Arizonans losing faith that elections are administered securely.

More election news

Tags
Elections Arizona politicsPolitics
Camryn Sanchez
Camryn Sanchez is a senior field correspondent at KJZZ covering everything to do with Arizona politics.
See stories by Camryn Sanchez