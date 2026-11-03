Democrat Leyba Ruiz holds onto a lead in Arizona’s superintendent race
A day after polls closed, the race to be Arizona’s next superintendent of public instruction is still too close to call.
Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz leads Republican Kimberly Yee 53% to 47%, according to results as of 7:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Yee defeated incumbent Superintendent Tom Horne in the GOP primary election. She is not endorsed by President Donald Trump, but does have the support of Turning Point USA and the state Legislature’s far-right Freedom Caucus, as well as the backing of the No Labels Party.
Yee is a supporter of the state’s school voucher program, Empowerment Scholarship Accounts. She says her top priority is improving Arizona students' test scores.
Leyba Ruiz, a first-time candidate and former Glendale Community College president, supports adding more requirements to the ESA program. She says her top priority is addressing Arizona’s teacher shortage.
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Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.
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The race for two seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission is still too close to call Wednesday evening, but Democrats continue to lead.
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If approved, Prop. 144 would have made significant changes to the laws governing how Arizonans vote. That includes requiring voters who vote by mail to provide identification.
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Nick Mansour’s victory marks the first time a Democrat will serve as treasurer since the 1960s — another victory for Democrats amid a national wave of discontent with Republicans up and down the ballot.
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Democrat Joanna Mendoza has ousted Republican Congressman Juan Ciscomani in a southern Arizona swing district, according to a race call by the Associated Press.