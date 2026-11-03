Democrat Leyba Ruiz holds onto a lead in Arizona’s superintendent race

Elections Democrat Leyba Ruiz wins Arizona’s superintendent election Teresa Leyba Ruiz, a first-time candidate and former Glendale Community College president, supports adding more requirements to the ESA program. She says her top priority is addressing Arizona’s teacher shortage.

A day after polls closed, the race to be Arizona’s next superintendent of public instruction is still too close to call.

Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz leads Republican Kimberly Yee 53% to 47%, according to results as of 7:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Yee defeated incumbent Superintendent Tom Horne in the GOP primary election. She is not endorsed by President Donald Trump, but does have the support of Turning Point USA and the state Legislature’s far-right Freedom Caucus, as well as the backing of the No Labels Party.

Yee is a supporter of the state’s school voucher program, Empowerment Scholarship Accounts. She says her top priority is improving Arizona students' test scores.

Leyba Ruiz, a first-time candidate and former Glendale Community College president, supports adding more requirements to the ESA program. She says her top priority is addressing Arizona’s teacher shortage.