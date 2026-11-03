Prop. 142, Republican-backed DEI ban, fails with Arizona voters

A Republican-backed proposal to ban DEI policies in state government has failed, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

As of 11:26 p.m. on election night — when the AP called the race — Proposition 142 was trailing, with 62% of votes cast against the measure.

Prop. 142 would have banned the state from requiring employees and others to support programs “promoting preferential treatment toward or discrimination against an individual or group on the basis of race or ethnicity.”

It would also have banned state agencies from implementing training, policies or procedures that give preferential treatment or discrimination of specific races.

Critics argued the discrimination Republicans seek to prevent is already illegal under state and federal law, and that Prop. 142 would actually ban programs designed to combat existing biases and discrimination.

Ballot measures need a simple majority — 50% plus one, at least — to become law in Arizona.