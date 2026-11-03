Early results show Prop. 320 restricting Arizona school district funding is failing

A ballot measure to force certain Arizona schools to increase spending on classroom instruction — or risk the loss of millions of dollars in state K-12 funding — is trailing in the polls.

As of 6:56 p.m. on Wednesday evening, voters were rejecting Proposition 320, with nearly 51% of votes cast “no.” Ballot measures need a simple majority in favor — 50% plus one, at least — to become law in Arizona.

Prop. 320 was referred to the ballot by Republican state lawmakers, and was opposed by legislative Democrats.

If passed, the measure will require school districts with more than 7,500 students — or with a school in a county with more than 500,000 people, meaning Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties — to spend at least 60% of their funding on “direct educational expenses.”

School districts that fail to comply would have their funding cut. If the district is out of compliance for a year, they stand to lose 25% of the amount of money the state Department of Education allocates through the classroom site fund.

The funding cuts would increase to 100% if the district remains out of compliance for four years. For some schools, that would mean funding losses in the tens of millions of dollars.

Proponents of the measure argue it will keep funding in the classrooms and likely improve teacher pay, claiming that school districts have too much administrative bloat.

Opponents say the bill will force districts to cut other important services like school buses, resources for students with disabilities, and libraries.