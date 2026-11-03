After trailing election night, Mark Lamb takes the lead in Arizona’s deep-red CD5

Former Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb held onto a narrow lead Wednesday in the race to represent Arizona’s 5th Congressional District.

After trailing in the polls into the early hours Wednesday morning — a shock in the deep-red East Valley district that’s long been a safe seat for Republicans — Lamb now leads longshot Democratic challenger Elizabeth Lee with just over 51% of the vote.

CD5 encompasses part of the southeast Valley, including Queen Creek, Gilbert and east Mesa.

The former sheriff is running with President Trump’s endorsement. But his campaign was dogged by negative headlines from the Arizona Republic, which reported that Lamb — a married, self-described family man and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — engaged in extramarital relationships with multiple women.

Lamb, who’s made family values a core part of his campaign, has dismissed the reporting as politically motivated.

Lee is a nurse specializing in reproductive healthcare and a first-time congressional candidate. If she can rebound and retake the lead — about 84% of votes have been counted, according to the Associated Press — it’d be a historic win amid a crushing blue wave sweeping through congressional races across the country.

“There are still votes to be counted, and we respect that process. For now, we’re grateful for the tremendous support we’ve received and remain hopeful as additional results come in,” Lee’s campaign spokesman Joshua Molina said in a statement Tuesday night.

Ben Giles contributed to this report.