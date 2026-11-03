Voters pass Prop. 319, banning photo traffic enforcement in Arizona, AP says

A ballot measure banning the state from using photo enforcement systems to catch traffic violators has passed, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

As of 1:34 a.m. Wednesday, when the AP called the race, the measure was leading with 59% of the vote.

Ballot measures need a simple majority — 50% plus one, at least — to become law in Arizona.

Prop. 319 was referred to the ballot by state lawmakers earlier this year, and gained some bipartisan traction.

The measure bans the government from installing or using new photo enforcement systems to identify people who violate traffic laws.

For municipalities that are already using photo systems, the measure requires the local government to get local voters’ approval before continuing to use the systems.

Proponents noted that police officers exercise some leniency with crimes like speeding, and don't always penalize drivers who are going too fast, but not above a certain speed. Photo enforcement systems, however, ticket anyone going more than a set speed, like 11 mph over the limit.

Some proponents are also wary of the use of technology like Flock cameras and how the data the cameras collect is stored and utilized.

Opponents of the measure said it will negatively affect public safety and put lives at risk.