Arizona voters pass Prop. 316, Republican proposal to limit grocery taxes

A proposal to combat new grocery taxes in Arizona cities has passed, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

As of 11:33 p.m. on Tuesday night, when the AP called the race, returns showed 59% of voters had given the nod of approval to Proposition 316. Ballot measures need a simple majority — 50% plus one, at least — to become law in Arizona.

The measure would ban Arizona cities and towns from increasing or adopting new taxes on groceries until July 2027. After that time, cities and towns would need voter approval to adopt a new grocery tax or increase an existing levy, and those taxes would be limited to 2%.

Cities and towns with existing grocery taxes over 2% would be banned from seeking increases.