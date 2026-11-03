Early results show Arizona voters rejecting Prop. 144, Republican-backed election overhaul

Elections Arizona voters reject Prop. 144, Republican-backed election overhaul If approved, Prop. 144 would have made significant changes to the laws governing how Arizonans vote. That includes requiring voters who vote by mail to provide identification.

An effort to overhaul Arizona’s voting laws is currently trailing at the polls.

Early returns as of Wednesday evening showed 53.2% of votes going against Proposition 144. Ballot measures need a simple majority voting “yes” — 50% plus one, at least — to become law in Arizona.

The race remains too close to call, according to the Associated Press.

If approved, Prop. 144 would make significant changes to the laws governing how Arizonans vote. That includes requiring voters who vote by mail to provide identification. Under current law, those voters’ ballots are validated using signature verification.

Critics have alleged the measure is a misleading way to get rid of mail-in voting, which has existed in Arizona for four decades, because the law doesn’t actually say how early voters will provide that proof.

It would also ban foreign nationals from contributing to efforts to influence campaigns in Arizona; require that voters have the option to have early ballots tabulated on site at a polling place on Election Day; and add language to the state Constitution saying only citizens can vote — which is already the law.