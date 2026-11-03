Early results show Arizona voters split on Prop. 141, vehicle mileage tax ban

A ballot measure that would ban Arizona from pursuing an alternative to the existing gas tax is currently passing narrowly at the polls.

As of 7:46 p.m. Wednesday, 50.8% of the vote was for Proposition 141. Ballot measures need a simple majority voting “yes” — 50% plus one, at least — to become law in Arizona.

Prop. 141 would prohibit the state from imposing taxes or fees on Arizona drivers based on the number of miles they drive. It would also ban the state from adopting rules to track or limit the number of miles driven.

A mileage-based tax is considered one potential alternative to the existing tax on gasoline, which helps fund road and freeway maintenance throughout the state.

Revenues from the gas tax are on the decline as more drivers opt for electric vehicles.