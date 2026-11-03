Arizona voters pass Prop. 318 restricting transgender students from using preferred bathrooms

Arizona voters approved a ballot measure to ban transgender students from using preferred bathrooms and locker rooms, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

As of 1:32 am on Wednesday, when the AP called the race, the measure was leading with 58% of the vote. Ballot measures need a simple majority — 50% plus one, at least — to become law in Arizona.

Prop. 318 was referred to the ballot by state Republican lawmakers earlier this year, and was opposed by legislative Democrats.

The measure bans schools and athletic associations from letting students use bathrooms, locker rooms, or other private spaces that don’t align with their “biological status as male or female” as it’s recorded on their birth certificate.

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed similar legislation in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Arizona also has an existing state law that bars transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams. But proponents of Prop. 318 campaigned on the idea that the measure is about protecting girls’ sports.