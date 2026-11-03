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Navajo Nation voting location to remain open until 8 p.m.

KJZZ | By Wayne Schutsky
Published November 3, 2026 at 7:44 PM MST
Navajo Nation president's office
Chelsea Hofmann/Cronkite News
The Navajo Nation Office in Window Rock.

A Navajo County Superior Court judge has ordered the Hardrock Chapter voting location to remain open until 8 p.m., one hour longer than normal, according to Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.

That came after the location opened one hour late this morning "due to no fault of the county," the Secretary of State's Office said on social media.

Much of northern Arizona was scrambling Tuesday to ensure voters had access to the polls following a weekend of torrential rain and flooding throughout the state.

Many roads and bridges on the Navajo Nation were washed away. In Rock Point, roughly 600 Native American voters found it almost impossible to reach a polling site today.

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Tags
Elections Indigenous AffairsPoliticsArizona politicsNorthern Arizona
Wayne Schutsky
Wayne Schutsky is a senior field correspondent covering Arizona politics on KJZZ. He has over a decade of experience as a journalist reporting on local communities in Arizona and the state Capitol.
See stories by Wayne Schutsky