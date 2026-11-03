Navajo Nation voting location to remain open until 8 p.m.
A Navajo County Superior Court judge has ordered the Hardrock Chapter voting location to remain open until 8 p.m., one hour longer than normal, according to Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.
That came after the location opened one hour late this morning "due to no fault of the county," the Secretary of State's Office said on social media.
Much of northern Arizona was scrambling Tuesday to ensure voters had access to the polls following a weekend of torrential rain and flooding throughout the state.
Many roads and bridges on the Navajo Nation were washed away. In Rock Point, roughly 600 Native American voters found it almost impossible to reach a polling site today.
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