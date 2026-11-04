Arizona Democrats claim a ‘trifecta’ with leads in House and Senate races

It’s been six decades since Arizona Democrats controlled both chambers of the state Legislature.

But amid a crushing blue wave that’s seen Republican candidates rejected up and down the ballot across the country, this year’s House and Senate races in Arizona were no exception.

It takes 16 seats to hold a majority in the state Senate, and 31 for a majority in the House of Representatives.

As of Wednesday morning, the Associated Press has called 13 state Senate races for Democrats. Combined with wins in two legislative districts where Democrats ran unopposed, at least a tie is now assured — and Democrats also lead in the polls in five other races.

In the House, Democrats led in 37 of the races for the chamber’s 60 seats as of Wednesday morning.

There’s still plenty of ballots left to count, and it’s possible some races shift in favor of Republican legislative candidates in the days to follow.

But at an election night watch party, Democrats who’ve long occupied the minority at the Legislature were already boasting of a potential trifecta — control of not just both chambers, but the governor’s office, as well. The Associated Press called that race for Democratic incumbent Katie Hobbs early Wednesday morning.

“It’s very clear that our priorities — an Arizona we can afford — resonated with the people of Arizona,” said House Minority Leader Oscar De Los Santos.