Sunday is the deadline for signature curing for Maricopa County voters

Maricopa County is still tabulating ballots, and some voters may need to verify their signature or provide identification before their vote is counted.

If you receive a call or notification from the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office about a signature issue, you will need to get in touch with the office to confirm your identity by 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.

You can call the Recorder’s Office at 602-506-1511 or visit BeBallotReady.Vote . Only voters who are contacted by the Recorder’s Office need to take action.

If you voted in person using a conditional provisional ballot , you will need to show the Recorder’s Office a valid ID. The deadline for providing ID is also Sunday at 5 p.m.

The Recorder’s Office has ID verification sites in Phoenix, Mesa, Goodyear and Surprise which are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the Sunday deadline.

Maricopa County Tabulation and Elections Center (MCTEC)

510 S. 3rd Ave., Phoenix

Mesa Elections Office

222 E. Javelina Ave., Mesa

Goodyear City Clerk

1900 N. Civic Square, Goodyear

Surprise City Clerk

16000 N. Civic Center Plaza, Surprise