Arizona voters reject Prop. 144, Republican-backed election overhaul
Arizona voters rejected an effort to overhaul the state’s voting laws.
As of 7:24 p.m. Thursday evening, when the Associated Press predicted its defeat, 53.1% of votes were against Proposition 144. Ballot measures need a simple majority voting “yes” — 50% plus one, at least — to become law in Arizona.
If approved, Prop. 144 would have made significant changes to the laws governing how Arizonans vote. That includes requiring voters who vote by mail to provide identification.
Under current law, those voters’ ballots are validated using signature verification.
Critics alleged the measure was a misleading way to get rid of mail-in voting, which has existed in Arizona for four decades, because the proposal didn’t actually say how early voters will provide that proof.
Roughly 80% of Arizona voters receive a ballot by mail.
It would have also banned foreign nationals from contributing to efforts to influence campaigns in Arizona; required that voters have the option to have early ballots tabulated on site at a polling place on Election Day; and added language to the state Constitution saying only citizens can vote — which is already the law.
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