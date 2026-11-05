AZ Corporation Commission race too close to call, but Republican candidates have already conceded

The race for two seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission is still too close to call Wednesday evening, but Democrats continue to lead.

Currently, Republicans control every seat on the five-person commission, which regulates most of Arizona’s utilities. Incumbent Commissioner Kevin Thompson and state lawmaker Ralph Heap are trying to hold on to those seats for the GOP.

They are facing Democrats Clara Pratte and Jonathon Hill.

As of 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Pratte led with 27.1%, followed by Hill at 26%. Thompson was in third with 23.5%, followed by Heap at 22%.

Heap conceded defeat in the race on Wednesday, according to the Yellow Sheet Report.

And on Thursday, Thompson followed suit.

“I’m proud of what we have accomplished the last four years. The voters have spoken and have elected for change; I take comfort in knowing this wasn’t personal. I’m looking forward to getting back to focusing on my family and business,” he wrote on social media.

Thompson, a former gas industry lobbyist, helped the commission take a number of controversial votes to repeal rules that Republicans argued saddled consumers with excessive costs, including renewable energy requirements for the state’s utilities.

He has long said he supports an “all of the above approach” to solve the state’s energy needs that uses renewables alongside a backbone of natural gas and nuclear energy.

Heap, a state lawmaker from Mesa, ousted incumbent Republican Nick Myers in the GOP primary, arguing the commission should do more to support coal power, which makes up a small fraction of Arizona’s energy mix.

He largely stopped campaigning as he faced a Clean Elections Commission complaint alleging he violated state campaign finance rules.

Pratte co-founded Navajo Power, which partners with tribal communities to build renewable energy projects, and Hill is a spacecraft engineer and geologist at Arizona State University who has worked on missions with NASA. They have both accused the current commission of being too deferential to the state’s utilities.

They’ve also advocated for a diverse energy mix to meet the state’s growing needs, but argue that it should be led by renewable energy options, which are the most cost-effective and fastest to bring online.