Democrat Amish Shah wins Arizona's 1st Congressional District seat over Jay Feely

Democrat Amish Shah has won the Congressional District 1 race, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

As of 10:02 a.m. Thursday, when the AP called the race in Shah’s favor, he led by 53% of the vote to Republican Jay Feely’s 46%.

Shah becomes the first Democrat to represent the north Valley area — encompassing Scottsdale and Cave Creek — in the U.S. House in years. The district has long been represented by Republican David Schweikert, who Shah narrowly lost to in 2024.

Schweikert has represented the area for 15 years, but ran unsuccessfully for governor this year rather than seek reelection in the increasingly competitive district.

At an election night watch party on Tuesday, Shah gave a shoutout to the non-Democrats who supported him and promised to be a representative for all his constituents, regardless of party.

“I pledge to be a representative whether or not they voted for me. I pledge to work in a bipartisan way in congress just like I did in the statehouse. I pledge to do what is right, not just what is politically expedient,” Shah said.

CD1 is one of the most competitive districts in the country, and was seen as crucial to determining control of the House. But even before Shah’s victory in the swing district, an NPR analysis projected Democrats to win enough races across the country to seize control. Shah’s victory will further bolster the Democratic majority in 2027.

Feely, a former NFL kicker, was encouraged by President Trump to enter the race and had the president’s endorsement. He said he’s been a close friend of Trump’s for two decades.

Shah is a former state legislator and an ER doctor.

Both Shah and Feely focused their campaigns on trying to convince voters that their opponent is an extremist.

Feely ran numerous ads accusing Shah of being a socialist, while Shah told voters Feely will be beholden to Trump, not Arizonans in CD1.

Now that the race is done, Shah called for an end to “political toxicity.” He said it’s now on Democrats to get things done for the American people.

“This is the clear message that they sent to us; lowering costs, providing healthcare, safeguarding our water, protecting our businesses and our economy but we also have a solemn duty to protect and preserve the United States Constitution that we take an oath to as elected officials,” Shah said on Tuesday.

Feely has not issued a statement yet as of Thursday morning.

Shah’s campaign declared victory on Wednesday evening — before the AP call. In that statement, Shah said that he’d spoken with Feely on the phone earlier on Wednesday night.

“To our staff, our volunteers, my friends, and my family: thank you for standing with me every step of the way. Now it’s time to get to work,” Shah said in the statement.