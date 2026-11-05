Democrat Leyba Ruiz wins Arizona’s superintendent election

Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz will be Arizona’s next superintendent of public instruction, according to a late Thursday race call by the Associated Press.

The AP projected Leyba Ruiz the winner with a lead of 53% of the vote over Republican Kimberly Yee.

Leyba Ruiz, a first-time candidate and former Glendale Community College president, supports adding more requirements to the ESA program. She says her top priority is addressing Arizona’s teacher shortage.

Yee defeated incumbent Superintendent Tom Horne in the GOP primary election. She was not endorsed by President Trump, but did have the support of Turning Point USA and the state Legislature’s far-right Freedom Caucus, as well as the backing of the No Labels Party.

Yee is a supporter of the state’s school voucher program, Empowerment Scholarship Accounts. She said her top priority was improving Arizona students' test scores.

Democrats last held the superintendent’s office from 2019 to 2023. Leyba Ruiz’s victory further expands the party’s hold on Arizona’s government — Democrats this year have now won all major races for statewide office.