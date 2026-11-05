Democrats are in position to control the Arizona Legislature for first time in decades

With control of the state Legislature within reach, Arizona Democrats are laying out a platform that includes reforming the state school voucher program and providing more financial support for Arizonans struggling with the cost of living.

It takes 16 seats to hold a majority in the state Senate, and 31 for a majority in the House of Representatives. Though election results aren’t finalized, Democrats are currently leading in enough races to secure comfortable majorities in both chambers .

School voucher reforms

If those results hold, the current top Democrat in the Arizona House said reforming the state’s school voucher program, also called Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, will be a top priority. Democrats, including Gov. Katie Hobbs, have called for changes to the ESA program since 2022, when former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and the GOP-controlled legislature expanded ESA eligibility to all students in the state.

Since that time, enrollment has skyrocketed from around 11,000 students to nearly 110,000 — at a cost of over $1 billion annually.

Democrats have called for everything from a full repeal of universal expansion to reforms designed to curb enrollment and combat waste amidst reports of misspending by voucher families on non-education items, including jewelry and lingerie.

“And the Republicans in the Legislature looked the other way and allowed it to happen. That will not be happening on our watch,” Rep. Oscar De Los Santos (R-Laveen) told KJZZ’s The Show.

De Los Santos is currently House minority leader and is on the shortlist of lawmakers who could become the next speaker if Democrats take control of the chamber.

De Los Santos did not specify which reforms Democrats are now contemplating, though he referenced an ESA-reform ballot measure when talking about his goals. That measure initially qualified for the ballot but was removed after courts concluded supporters did not collect enough signatures to send it to voters.

That measure would have instituted a number of changes if passed, including a $150,000 income cap for eligibility and new oversight on purchases.

Affordability

Democrats' goals go beyond voucher reform, De Los Santos said.

“So, we’re focused on those kinds of kitchen-table issues and bringing down the cost of housing, of health care, of child care, of making sure that data centers aren’t getting millions of dollars of tax breaks while people are getting kicked off of their health care,” he said.

He referenced a stalled bill he sponsored that would have restricted corporate landlords’ ability to buy homes. He also talked about increasing housing and utility assistance for Arizonans, programs Hobbs largely affected through executive order that could be expanded via legislative action.

Many of those priorities line up with goals expressed by the supporters and groups that helped propel Democrats to victory in Arizona this year. Community organizations that helped turn out the vote for Arizona Democrats said at a press conference on Wednesday that lawmakers now have to deliver on affordability.

Camryn Sanchez / KJZZ Alejandra Gomez with LUCHA speaks in Phoenix on Nov. 4, 2026.

Alejandra Gomez is the executive director of Living United for Change in Arizona. She said the true measure of victory will be how people’s lives change over the next few years.

“To the Democrats elected with their support; fight for them. Fight for affordable housing, paid family medical leave, healthcare that does not bankrupt them. Public schools with the resources our children deserve,” Gomez said. “Make corporations and billionaires pay what they owe,” she said.

Latino advocacy groups like LUCHA commonly chant “Sí, se puede!” meaning “Yes, it can be it!” But on Wednesday, they chanted “Sí, se pude!” meaning “Yes, it could be done!”

'They elected you to change their lives'

Camryn Sanchez / KJZZ Reginald Bolding with Active 48 speaks in Phoenix on Nov. 4, 2026.

Our Voice Our Vote Arizona Executive Director Sena Mohammed said affordability is “without a doubt” the top issue for Democrats to address now that they have power.

Mohamed spoke about ending preemptions on rent control and stopping rent-based discrimination, such as landlords being allowed to refuse to rent to people who are on housing assistance.

“I think people are clearly asking for something, and it's because they’re feeling it, right? So, whatever we do, we need to be able to move something that makes people feel the difference," Mohammed said.

Former Democratic House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding is now a leader with Activate 48 — a coalition of get-out-the-vote groups like LUCHA and Our Voice Our Vote. He advised his former colleagues to make a splash

“The voters in your district didn't elect you to play it safe, they elected you to change their lives,” Bolding said. “That means pushing legislation that’s going to actually have a direct impact, like making sure utility costs aren’t continuing to increase, making sure that people can afford to live.”