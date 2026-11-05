Katie Hobbs declares victory in Arizona governor's race

In a victory speech at a carpenter’s union hall in Maryvale, Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs recounted her history as a perennial underdog whose ability to outperform projections took her from a state senator in a heavily-Republican Legislature to the Governor’s Office.

“Every race I've ever run, I've been counted out, and every time Arizona has had the final word,” she said.

Former Mesa Mayor John Giles opened the celebration with a joke.

“I think I may be also the only non-Democrat that had a good night last night,” said Giles, the Republican-turned-independent lieutenant governor candidate who ran alongside Hobbs.

The Associated Press called the race for the Hobbs-Giles ticket early Wednesday morning as other Democrats scored major victories across the state and country.

Giles, who will be the first lieutenant governor in Arizona history, said that victory proves Arizona voters wanted a team that promised to put Arizonans over politics.

Wayne Schutsky / KJZZ Lt. Gov. John Giles gives a speech at a carpenter’s union hall in Maryvale on Nov. 4, 2026.

Hobbs said they planned to do just that.

“In my second term, we'll keep building on our progress and make Arizona the affordable state it was when I was growing up,” Hobbs said. “To my colleagues in the Legislature, my door is open just as it has been for four years. Republicans and Democrats have sat at my table, and together we've passed balanced bipartisan budgets that put Arizona families first.”

At the same time, she promised to fulfill one of Democrats’ top priorities, reforming the state’s school voucher system, also called Empowerment Scholarship Accounts. The Republican-controlled Legislature has blocked her from accomplishing that goal during first term.

But now Democrats are projected to take control of both the Arizona House and Senate.

“We'll crack down on the waste, fraud, and abuse in the out-of-control ESA entitlement program,” Hobbs said.