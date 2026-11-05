Mansour wins Arizona treasurer race, becomes 1st Democrat in the office since 1960s
Nick Mansour will be the first Democrat in Arizona to serve as treasurer in decades, according to a race call by the Associated Press.
As of 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, when the race was called, Mansour was leading his GOP opponent Elijah Norton with 53.7% of the vote.
Mansour’s victory marks the first time a Democrat will serve as treasurer since the 1960s — another victory for Democrats amid a national wave of discontent with Republicans up and down the ballot.
Both Norton and Mansour were first-time candidates for treasurer. In 2022, Norton ran unsuccessfully for the GOP nomination in Congressional District 1, when he lost to incumbent Congressman David Schweikert.
This year, Norton defeated Katherine Haley in the GOP primary for treasurer. Mansour ran unchallenged for the Democratic nomination.
Over the last few months, the candidates ran heated campaigns against each other, each making numerous personal attacks.
Norton accused Mansour of shady business practices, noting that he worked for a company that settled a federal lawsuit over improperly claiming reimbursements for medical equipment.
Norton has served as the founder and CEO of multiple companies, and Mansour highlighted a series of lawsuits and complaints against them, arguing that Norton is the one who can’t be trusted to manage business affairs.
Mansour threatened to sue Norton over some of his campaign ads, but Norton refused to stop running them — arguing everything he’s said against Mansour is true.
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