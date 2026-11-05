Mendoza ousts Ciscomani in Arizona’s CD6, expanding the Democratic majority in Congress

Democrat Joanna Mendoza has ousted Republican Congressman Juan Ciscomani in a southern Arizona swing district, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Mendoza led the incumbent Republican with 53% of the vote as of Thursday at 12:38 p.m., when the AP determined her lead was insurmountable.

Mendoza, who’d already declared victory given a commanding lead Tuesday night, issued a statement on Election Night thanking voters for giving her “the opportunity to serve again. I don't take that responsibility lightly.”

Mendoza, a Navy veteran and former Marine Corps drill sergeant, said she ran to restore services that benefit working families in her district, such as SNAP food assistance and Medicaid, which faced cuts under Trump’s bill.

Her victory in the closely watching the 6th Congressional District race adds to a wave of wins in congressional races across the country — enough for Democrats to seize control of the U.S. House and act as a check on the last two years of the Trump administration.

Ciscomani, the two-term incumbent, was an adviser for former Gov. Doug Ducey. He was ranked as one of the most bipartisan members of Arizona's congressional delegation by Bridge Grades, a nonpartisan group.

But critics have argued he is too deferential to President Trump. And the impact of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, which Ciscomani voted for, has been a central issue in the race .

Ciscomani and other Republicans argued the changes to SNAP and Medicaid were designed to eliminate wasteful spending and fraud to keep the programs viable for people who really need them.

The cuts to Medicaid spending helped pay for a large tax cut package, which Ciscomani says will help bring more jobs to the district.

But Mendoza argued those cuts disproportionately benefit the wealthy and hurt working-class families who rely on social programs.