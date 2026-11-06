Anger over energy costs, data centers may have propelled several Arizona Democrats to victory

The midterm elections delivered a host of wins to Democrats nationwide, including here in Arizona. Some environmental advocates consider the hard shift left a rejection of President Trump and Republican policies on the Iran war, renewable energy development and data centers.

“Voters were clearly angry about the disastrous impacts of the Trump energy agenda, and Republicans paid a very high price for that,” said Manish Bapna, president and CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council at a Nov. 4 post-election press conference call hosted by Climate Power, a nonprofit advocating for clean energy policies.

Bapna cited several executive actions from the president, including an order made in his first 45 days declaring a national energy emergency that directed federal agencies to fast-track all new oil and gas projects.

At the same time, Bapna says, Trump withdrew all offshore wind permits , resulting in the cancellation of five projects representing 7-gigwatts of additional energy capacity , enough to power several million homes.

A Massachusetts federal judge eventually found Trump’s blanket offshore wind suspensions unlawful, vacating the order.

Bapna also referred to Trump’s termination of Solar for All, a federal program lawmakers approved under the Inflation Reduction Act to support rooftop and community solar projects. A Trump-appointed judge later ruled this termination was also unlawful.

Bapna says there are several factors for why consumer costs are rising so quickly: the halting of renewable energy projects while U.S. power demand is soaring — mostly due to data centers — and that global oil supplies remain locked up within the Strait of Hormuz over U.S-Iran-Israel conflicts.

“Here's the bottom line: Republicans used to talk about an all-of-the-above energy policy, but when they achieved a trifecta in Washington, they went all in on a fossil fuel only agenda,” Bapna said. “But most Americans want their elected representatives to build a better future, a cleaner future, one that's more affordable, more secure, healthier, and more.”

Monica Sandschafer, Arizona state director of Mi Familia Vota, a national voter mobilization group, says Trump’s energy policies and war in Iran have had numerous trickle down effects in Arizona.

According to Climate Power, more than $3.5 billion clean energy projects have been delayed or canceled in the state since Trump took office a second time. Sandschafer says that’s had a disproportionate impact on the state’s Latino population.

“Latinos are overrepresented in construction, so the development of green energy projects here in Arizona has a direct impact on the well-being, the financial well-being, and prosperity of Latino communities,” Sandschafer said.

Mi Famila Vota knocked on more than 90,000 doors in Arizona this election cycle, according to Sandschafer. She says the cost of living was present in nearly all conversations with voters.

“We're seeing costs go up over and over again for families,” Sandschafer said. “Since Trump took office, utility prices have gone up anywhere from 11 to 15% for households. We have 161,000 households in Arizona that are behind on their utility bills.”

Two months prior to the election, over 1,000 Arizona voters told the voter research group Equis that the increasing cost of living was motivating them to vote.

A broad majority noted a recent jump in their energy bills and supported putting limits on utility rate hikes and data center development as a result.

“One of the biggest concerns that we have heard from voters across the board when we talk to them about utilities is first, of course, just rising costs in general,” Sandschafer said. “But a big part, a big segment of voters understand that their prices are going up because they are subsidizing the costs, the energy usage of data centers.”

Democrats appear poised to claim two seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission — both previously held by Republicans. The commission regulates utility companies and their agreements with data centers and other large users.

Though the race remains too close to project a winner, the two Republican candidates for the seats have both conceded.

Sandschafer believes Democrats Jonathon Hill and Clara Pratte were successful in communicating a hardline stance on data centers, while Republicans faced accusations of rubber stamping rate hikes and expensive new development.

Data centers may have played a role in other Democratic victories across the state.

Sandschafer says Congressman-elect Amish Shah, who flipped Arizona’s historically red Congressional District 1 blue, vocally opposed new data center construction.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who is the first and only statewide official to support a data center ban, also won her reelection bid.