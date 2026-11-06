Democrats Jonathon Hill and Clara Pratte win seats on Arizona Corporation Commission

Democrats have broken the Republican stranglehold on the Arizona Corporation Commission, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Currently, Republicans control every seat on the five-person commission, which regulates most of the state’s utilities. Now, that will change next year.

As of 11:25 a.m. Friday, when the AP called the race, Democrats Clara Pratte and Jonathon Hill led with 27.1% and 26%, respectively.

They defeated incumbent Republican Commissioner Kevin Thompson and GOP state lawmaker Ralph Heap, who both conceded defeat earlier in the week.

Pratte co-founded Navajo Power, which partners with tribal communities to build renewable energy projects, and Hill is a spacecraft engineer and geologist at Arizona State University who has worked on missions with NASA.

Politics How Clara Pratte's childhood on the Navajo Nation inspired her run for AZ Corporation Commission Clara Pratte grew up in a rural town on the eastern edge of the Navajo Nation without running water or electricity in her home. Now she’s asking voters to send her to Phoenix to regulate the utilities that serve millions of Arizonans across the state. Listen • 5:07

They have both accused the current commission is too deferential to the state’s utilities.

They’ve advocated for a diverse energy mix to meet the state’s growing needs, but argued that it should be led by renewable energy options, which are the most cost-effective and fastest to bring online.

With the win, Pratte, a member of the Navajo Nation, becomes the first Native candidate to win statewide office in Arizona.

Thompson, a former gas industry lobbyist, helped the Commission take a number of controversial votes to repeal rules that Republicans argued saddled consumers with excessive costs, including renewable energy requirements for the state’s utilities.

He has long said he supports an “all of the above approach” to solve the state’s energy needs that uses renewables alongside a backbone of natural gas and nuclear energy.

Heap, a state lawmaker from Mesa, ousted incumbent Republican Nick Myers in the GOP primary, arguing the commission should do more to support coal power, which makes up a small fraction of Arizona’s energy mix.

He largely stopped campaigning as he faced a Clean Elections Commission complaint alleging he violated state campaign finance rules.