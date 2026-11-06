Democrats win control of Arizona House, Senate and Governor’s Office for the first time in 60 years

Arizona Democrats have seized every lever of power at the Arizona Capitol, taking control of the governor’s office and both legislative chambers for the first time since 1966.

It takes 16 seats to hold a majority in the state Senate, and 31 for a majority in the House of Representatives. As of noon Friday, the Associated Press has called enough legislative races to ensure Democrats hold a majority of seats in each chamber — with more victories likely to come.

Politics What will Democrats do with their newfound power at the Arizona Capitol? Arizona Democrats were given what supporters call a mandate to implement their agenda at the Capitol after voters reelected Gov. Katie Hobbs by a wide margin. Listen • 5:03

According to the AP, Democrats have secured at least 17 seats in the Senate and 31 seats in the House. Several races remain too close to call, but Democrats led in the three remaining Senate races and 6 of the 13 remaining House contests.

Those majorities, coupled with Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ decisive re-election win, will give Democrats control that is unprecedented in modern memory.

The leaders of those new majorities began to take shape at the Capitol Friday, when House Democrats elected Rep. Oscar De Los Santos (D-Laveen) as speaker. Technically, the full House must vote to elect a speaker in January. But the vote by the Democratic Caucus, now in the control of the chamber, assures De Los Santos will lead the House next year.

Rep. Quantá Crews (D-Phoenix) was chosen as the speaker pro tempore. Rep. Nancy Gutierrez (D-Tucson) was elected House majority leader. And Reps. Brian Garcia (D-Tempe) and Kevin Volk (D-Tucson) will serve as the House majority whips.

De Los Santos said Democrats’ message, focused on affordability, broke through with voters.

“It’s very clear that our priorities — an Arizona that we can afford — resonated with the people of Arizona,” he said. “You had two competing visions. The one that Democrats were putting forward was focused on affordability and lowering the cost of living. Republicans put forward an extreme agenda.”

On the Senate side, Democrats picked Priya Sundareshan (D-Tucson) as the next president. Phoenix Democrat Christine Marsh, who will return to the Legislature after losing a race in 2022, will be majority leader, and Analise Ortiz (D-Phoenix) will be majority whip.

Sundareshan also confirmed she picked fellow Tuscon Democrat Alma Hernandez, who is moving from the House to the Senate, as president pro tempore. That means the leadership team will feature Democrats from all wings of the party, from progressives like Ortiz to more moderate members like Hernandez.

What Democrats will do with their newfound power is still an open question, though they’ve indicated they plan to pursue reforms and restrictions on the state’s universal school voucher system. They may also pursue social programs and financial relief to make good on that promise to improve affordability.

Elections 2026 Arizona election results Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.

“We talked about for the for a whole year what we are planning to work on our affordability agenda, protecting water, investing in public education,” Sundareshan said.

Democratic bills that fizzled out last year in the Republican-controlled Senate will provide a jumping off point, she said. Some of those bills include legislation sponsored by Sundareshan to stop price gouging during states of emergency and prevent utilities from shifting costs to provide power to data centers onto consumers.

During her victory speech, Hobbs said she plans to focus on non-partisan issues.

“We all want the same things: lower costs, safe neighborhoods, a secure border, good schools, and water for generations to come,” she said.

But she also called out the voucher program, also called Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, and promised to return the $1 billion it currently costs to run the program to public schools — a major Democratic goal since Republicans expanded ESA eligibility to all students four years ago.

Gutierrez echoed that priority Friday.

“We have a plan. We will start with the people's initiative that the Republicans, you know, made sure didn't go to the voters. We're going to start there, but we have to do our work. Our duty is to talk to stakeholders, talk to families,” she said.

The “people’s initiative” was a failed effort to pass reforms to the voucher program via the ballot. The measure proposed restrictions on what kind of things families can use ESA money on, and would have put an income cap on the program, disqualifying families making more than $150,000 a year. The Arizona Supreme Court ruled backers didn’t gather enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Rep. Justin Wilmeth (R-Phoenix), who is currently winning in his re-election bid, defended Republicans’ legacy at the Legislature as they prepare to enter the minority for the first time in decades.

“We can talk about other stuff that we Republicans pushed that maybe weren't the best ideas, but I will defend what the Republicans have done economically for decades, because it's led to the 2.5% flat tax, a 4.9% corporate tax, and an attractive business environment that's brought really good, high-paying jobs.”

Sundareshan indicated Democrats plan to revisit the way Arizona taxes residents and business, though she said it is too early to get into specifics.

“But I think what we know is that the current state of the flat tax has led to an unfair tax burden that penalizes lower-income people,” she said.

Wilmeth said he believed the election — which saw Democrats across the country make unprecedented gains — was a referendum on President Trump, not a mandate for Democratic policies.

However, he acknowledged there is room for Republicans at the state and local level to reflect on what message they should take away from the results.

“We have an ownership of this,” Wilmeth said. “But if you take Trump out… Just say that Trump doesn't exist and anybody else is president, you don't have these historic losses to this level. We might lose the (House), but it would be 31-29. We might lose the Senate, but it would be 16-14.”

Wilmeth questioned how quickly Democrats will look to unveil their agenda, arguing they could face blowback from voters if they are too aggressive too quickly.

“Are they going to go hog wild, or are they going to be, ‘You know what? This is still a right-leaning state,’” he said. “‘It's still more red than blue. Let's do this piecemeal and keep the majority two, four, six years from now, and over time, we can incrementalize and get everything.’”

After his colleagues chose him as speaker-elect, De Los Santos vowed Democrats would “govern like adults.”

“We will work with anybody of any party and any chamber at any time to get good things done and to deliver for the people,” De Los Santos said.