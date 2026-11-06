Mark Lamb survives the blue wave with a victory in Arizona's CD5

Former Pinal County sheriff Mark Lamb has won the race in the 5th Congressional District — though not nearly as decisively as expected.

The race in CD5 remained too close to call for nearly three full days after polls closed Tuesday night. And for a while on Election Night, the Republican hopeful trailed Democratic challenger Elizabeth Lee, who said she was as surprised as anyone at how close the race was.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Friday morning, the Associated Press projected Lamb would win the seat in the deep-red East Valley district. CD5 encompasses part of the southeast Valley, including Queen Creek, Gilbert and east Mesa.

Two years ago, Republican Andy Biggs handily won the same district with more than 60% of the vote. But amid a blue wave that saw Republicans losses even in traditionally ruby-red districts, Lamb survived with just 51.5%.

The former sheriff ran with President Donald Trump’s endorsement, helping him cruise to victory in the GOP primary. But his campaign was dogged by negative headlines from the Arizona Republic, which reported that Lamb — a married, self-described family man and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — engaged in extramarital relationships with multiple women.

Lamb, who’s made family values a core part of his campaign, has dismissed the reporting as politically motivated.

Lee is a nurse specializing in reproductive healthcare and a first-time congressional candidate.