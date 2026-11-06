Mendoza's win in Arizona CD6 secures another seat for Democrats along the U.S.-Mexico border
JoAnna Mendoza will be the next Arizona 6th Congressional District representative.
Though Democratic challenger declared victory on election night, the AP officially called the race Thursday, marking the latest in a host of Democratic wins along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Mendoza won roughly 53% of the votes and beat Republican incumbent Juan Ciscomani, who held the seat for two terms.
The sprawling, swing district includes parts of northwest Tucson, along with more rural areas like Mendoza’s home town of Eloy. It also includes Naco and the other places along the Arizona-Mexico border — where the Trump administration is building a multi-billion dollar double border wall.
Speaking to reporters shortly after declaring victory on election night, Mendoza said she saw border security as a top issue, and that past Democratic presidents also built walls.
“So this is not just a Republican policy, but I think now, it’s just, it’s really not working, to be honest,” she said.
Mendoza said a wall makes sense in some places, but not in others, and she wanted investments in surveillance tech along the border and funding for local sheriffs.
“National security is always going to be a top priority. Right now, this administration has ruined our relationship with one of our oldest neighbors and trading partners, Mexico,” she said.
More than 200 miles of the Arizona-Mexico border was lined with a 30-foot steel bollard wall under the first Trump administration. Many of those same areas are now back under construction, as the second administration builds a second steel wall running parallel to the first.
Contractors on that project have already torn out thousands of saguaro cacti for the new wall.
And, as ProPublica reports, human remains were unearthed in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument near Quitoaquito — an ancient spring system and homestead of the Hia C-ed O’odham tribe.
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Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.
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Arizona Democrats have seized every lever of power at the Arizona Capitol, taking control of the Governor’s Office and both legislative chambers for the first time since 1966.
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In the 8th Congressional District, the AP has now also called the race for incumbent Abe Hamadeh. With more than 51% of the vote as of Friday morning, the Republican will serve a second term in Congress by fending off a challenge from Democrat Bernadette Greene-Placentia.
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Democrats have broken the Republican stranglehold on the Arizona Corporation Commission, according to a race call by the Associated Press.
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The race in CD5 remained too close to call for nearly three full days after polls closed Tuesday night. And for a while on Election Night, the Republican hopeful trailed Democratic challenger Elizabeth Lee, who said she was as surprised as anyone at how close the race was.