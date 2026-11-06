Mendoza's win in Arizona CD6 secures another seat for Democrats along the U.S.-Mexico border

JoAnna Mendoza will be the next Arizona 6th Congressional District representative.

Though Democratic challenger declared victory on election night, the AP officially called the race Thursday, marking the latest in a host of Democratic wins along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mendoza won roughly 53% of the votes and beat Republican incumbent Juan Ciscomani, who held the seat for two terms.

The sprawling, swing district includes parts of northwest Tucson, along with more rural areas like Mendoza’s home town of Eloy. It also includes Naco and the other places along the Arizona-Mexico border — where the Trump administration is building a multi-billion dollar double border wall.

Speaking to reporters shortly after declaring victory on election night, Mendoza said she saw border security as a top issue, and that past Democratic presidents also built walls.

“So this is not just a Republican policy, but I think now, it’s just, it’s really not working, to be honest,” she said.

Mendoza said a wall makes sense in some places, but not in others, and she wanted investments in surveillance tech along the border and funding for local sheriffs.

“National security is always going to be a top priority. Right now, this administration has ruined our relationship with one of our oldest neighbors and trading partners, Mexico,” she said.

More than 200 miles of the Arizona-Mexico border was lined with a 30-foot steel bollard wall under the first Trump administration. Many of those same areas are now back under construction, as the second administration builds a second steel wall running parallel to the first.

Contractors on that project have already torn out thousands of saguaro cacti for the new wall.

And, as ProPublica reports, human remains were unearthed in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument near Quitoaquito — an ancient spring system and homestead of the Hia C-ed O’odham tribe.