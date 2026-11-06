KJZZ is a service of Rio Salado College,
and Maricopa Community Colleges

Copyright © 2026 KJZZ/Rio Salado College/MCCCD
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republican Hamadeh holds onto his seat in Arizona's CD8

KJZZ | By Ben Giles
Published November 6, 2026 at 11:47 AM MST
U.S. Congressman-elect Abraham Hamadeh speaking with attendees at the 2024 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix on Dec. 21, 2024.
Gage Skidmore/CC by 2.0
U.S. Congressman-elect Abraham Hamadeh speaking with attendees at the 2024 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix on Dec. 21, 2024.

It took longer than expected, but the Associated Press has now called the race in Arizona's 8th Congressional District for incumbent Abe Hamadeh.

The first-term Republican congressman was swept into office by a double-digit margin in 2024.

This year, he narrowly held off a challenge from Democrat Bernadette Greene-Placentia.

He holds a lead with 51.3% of the vote as of 11:25 a.m., when the AP projected him as the winner.

Hamadeh is one of the few GOP survivors of a blue wave that’s seen Democrats in Arizona sweep most major races, and flip at least one of the state’s nine congressional districts so far.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to an editing error, the congressional district in this story's headline has been corrected.

Democratic congressional candidate Bernadette Greene-Placentia participates in the 2026 AZ Clean Elections debate for the 8th Congressional District in Scottsdale on Aug. 27, 2026.
Elections
Arizona CD8 candidate reports she was raped while going to repair a campaign sign in Sun City
Camryn Sanchez
A Democratic congressional candidate in the West Valley reports she was raped in a parking lot while going to repair a damaged campaign sign in Sun City.
Democratic congressional candidate Bernadette Greene-Placentia participates in the 2026 AZ Clean Elections debate for the 8th Congressional District in Scottsdale on Aug. 27, 2026.
Elections
Arizona congressional candidate who reported rape wants to speak up on behalf of other survivors
Camryn Sanchez
A West Valley congressional candidate reported she was raped in August while repairing a damaged campaign sign in Sun City, the candidate, Bernadette Greene-Placentia, told KJZZ on Thursday. When that news publicly broke Wednesday, she said her world exploded.
More election news

Tags
Elections PoliticsArizona politics
Ben Giles
Ben Giles is a senior editor at KJZZ.
See stories by Ben Giles