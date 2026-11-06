Republican Hamadeh holds onto his seat in Arizona's CD8

It took longer than expected, but the Associated Press has now called the race in Arizona's 8th Congressional District for incumbent Abe Hamadeh.

The first-term Republican congressman was swept into office by a double-digit margin in 2024.

This year, he narrowly held off a challenge from Democrat Bernadette Greene-Placentia.

He holds a lead with 51.3% of the vote as of 11:25 a.m., when the AP projected him as the winner.

Hamadeh is one of the few GOP survivors of a blue wave that’s seen Democrats in Arizona sweep most major races, and flip at least one of the state’s nine congressional districts so far.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to an editing error, the congressional district in this story's headline has been corrected.