Voters reject 25-year franchise agreement with Tucson Electric Power, push for public option

Tucson voters rejected a proposed 25-year extension of franchise agreement between Tucson Electric Power and the city of Tucson on the ballot this November, by a margin of 10 percentage points.

Now, the utility will have to seek individual permits from the city to gain access to public streets, alleys and other rights-of-way for system maintenance and repair.

Proposition 421 was TEP’s second attempt at extending an existing agreement with the city and a 2.25% franchise fee on all bills, which will both expire in April following this month’s vote.

Tucson voters rejected another proposal for a franchise in 2023.

June Williams, a member of Public Power Tucson — a local group that’s pushing Tucson leaders to form a public energy utility — says at that time, Tucsonans had grown frustrated with TEP’s rising costs and ownership by Fortis, a Canadian electric and gas utility.

“TEP passed a 10% rate hike (in 2023), and TEP was proposing putting 100-foot poles right in the center of town, right next to the University of Arizona, where you have these beautiful views of the Catalina (Mountains),” Williams said.

Since then, Williams said Tucsonans voted in a City Council member — Miranda Schubert — who supports Tucson owning and operating its power, as it does with water utilities via Tucson Water.

She also says TEP tried adding a new carrot to Prop. 421 for Tucson voters, which was absent from the first proposal — an energy collaboration agreement.

The ECA clause offers stronger coordination between the utility and city leaders on policies, projects and other services that will support reliability, affordability, resilience to extreme temperatures and advance clean energy, among other promises. However, it would only go into effect if voters approved Prop. 421.

Williams says Mayor Regina Romero touted the ECA as a way to direct TEP shareholder money toward projects that benefit and reflect Tucsonans’ desire for clean and resilient infrastructure.

But, Williams says, “there’s no effective way to track that because what’s in shareholders’ pockets is money from Tucsonans.”

Williams believes the ECA clause was an attempt at greenwashing a franchise agreement residents have already indicated they don’t support.

TEP spokesperson Joe Barrios says they will continue providing the best possible service to customers, but he is uncertain what the impact may be on service repair times.

“It’s difficult to say exactly what the impact might be because we’ve been operating under one for so long,” Barrios said. “If there’s a situation where a storm blows through town, for example, and damages our equipment and impedes the service that we can provide to customers, we will be required to wait for the city to come out, inspect the damage and issue permits before we can get to our repair work.”

Williams says she is not concerned about impacts from the agreement's rejection, because she’s already had issues with her TEP service with one.

“The weather was clear, but then I experienced an outage,” Williams said. “People one street below me experienced an outage soon thereafter, and so this is in the middle of the city of Tucson. This is in Midtown. Why are people experiencing outages if the franchise agreement was supposed to prevent outages or have outages recover quickly?”

Williams also wondered about how service is issued to TEP customers outside the city.

“People right outside of the city of Tucson don’t have a franchise agreement, and I would like to know if TEP is saying they’re servicing those people less quickly just because they live a block outside of the franchise agreement.”

Ultimately, Williams says, Prop 421 is not the referendum Tucsonans would have preferred to vote on. She says there has been a steady and growing movement to get the City Council to act on a study it commissioned shortly after the first rejection of TEP’s proposed extension of the franchise agreement in 2023.

That study looked at what it would cost and require to prop up a city-owned energy utility. Williams acknowledged that it would be very difficult to do, but she says it’s better than the current set-up.

“We see a rejection of the franchise agreement as a clear voice saying we would like a takeover of TEP, we want cheaper bills. We actually want green energy. We want no data centers, like our already owned public utility Tucson Water can give us. And so that was our stance on the franchise agreement,” Williams said.