Schweikert blames 'rage-based' Republican platform for loses, doesn't rule out running in 2030
Outgoing Arizona Congressman David Schweikert said Tuesday’s decisive election results should send a message to his fellow Republicans.
Schweikert, who lost the Republican primary for governor to Andy Biggs, will be departing his congressional seat in January, which was won this week by Democrat Amish Shah.
Schweikert said his party’s MAGA platform fell flat with voters.
“Maybe, our brothers and sisters in the Republican Party, we need to consider embracing conservatism again [instead] of this rage-based populism that we have fed on for the last few years,” Schweikert said.
Schweikert said he expected some losses, but not to the extent of the blue wave that swept the state.
“I thought we would lose the Legislature by a couple votes,” Schweikert said. “The Senate now looks, the state Senate looks like it's going to be 10 Republicans and 20 Democrats. We got wiped out.”
Schweikert believes voters in the general election wanted a more moderate conservative party. He thinks they chose to punish the far-right MAGA candidates.
Schweikert says he will spend time with family for now, but has not ruled out another run for governor in 2030.
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Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.
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Arizona Democrats have seized every lever of power at the Arizona Capitol, taking control of the Governor’s Office and both legislative chambers for the first time since 1966.
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In the 8th Congressional District, the AP has now also called the race for incumbent Abe Hamadeh. With more than 51% of the vote as of Friday morning, the Republican will serve a second term in Congress by fending off a challenge from Democrat Bernadette Greene-Placentia.
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Democrats have broken the Republican stranglehold on the Arizona Corporation Commission, according to a race call by the Associated Press.
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The race in CD5 remained too close to call for nearly three full days after polls closed Tuesday night. And for a while on Election Night, the Republican hopeful trailed Democratic challenger Elizabeth Lee, who said she was as surprised as anyone at how close the race was.