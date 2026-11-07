Schweikert blames 'rage-based' Republican platform for loses, doesn't rule out running in 2030

Outgoing Arizona Congressman David Schweikert said Tuesday’s decisive election results should send a message to his fellow Republicans.

Schweikert, who lost the Republican primary for governor to Andy Biggs, will be departing his congressional seat in January, which was won this week by Democrat Amish Shah.

Schweikert said his party’s MAGA platform fell flat with voters.

“Maybe, our brothers and sisters in the Republican Party, we need to consider embracing conservatism again [instead] of this rage-based populism that we have fed on for the last few years,” Schweikert said.

Schweikert said he expected some losses, but not to the extent of the blue wave that swept the state.

“I thought we would lose the Legislature by a couple votes,” Schweikert said. “The Senate now looks, the state Senate looks like it's going to be 10 Republicans and 20 Democrats. We got wiped out.”

Schweikert believes voters in the general election wanted a more moderate conservative party. He thinks they chose to punish the far-right MAGA candidates.

Schweikert says he will spend time with family for now, but has not ruled out another run for governor in 2030.