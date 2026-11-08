19-year-old ASU sophomore Seb Matta elected as Maricopa County clerk of the Superior Court

Arizona’s Democratic sweep this election reached nearly every corner of the state’s government. That includes former state senator and GOP candidate Jeff Dial losing to Seb Matta, an Arizona State University philosophy student over 30 years Dial’s junior.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, 19-year-old Matta said he plans to continue his studies during his four-year term as clerk.

"I’m a fulltime college student who, you know, just happens to have a side gig running for office,” Matta said.

The clerk of the Superior Court is responsible for the county court’s public facing services like issuing marriage licenses, processing passport applications and collecting fees — as well as being the court’s primary record keeper.