19-year-old ASU sophomore Seb Matta elected as Maricopa County clerk of the Superior Court
Arizona’s Democratic sweep this election reached nearly every corner of the state’s government. That includes former state senator and GOP candidate Jeff Dial losing to Seb Matta, an Arizona State University philosophy student over 30 years Dial’s junior.
Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, 19-year-old Matta said he plans to continue his studies during his four-year term as clerk.
"I’m a fulltime college student who, you know, just happens to have a side gig running for office,” Matta said.
The clerk of the Superior Court is responsible for the county court’s public facing services like issuing marriage licenses, processing passport applications and collecting fees — as well as being the court’s primary record keeper.
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Follow Arizona and Maricopa County results for the 2026 general election. Associated Press will continue to update returns as data is made available.
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David Schweikert, who lost in the GOP primary for Arizona governor this summer, believes voters in the general election wanted a more moderate conservative party.
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Arizona Democrats have seized every lever of power at the Arizona Capitol, taking control of the Governor’s Office and both legislative chambers for the first time since 1966.
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In the 8th Congressional District, the AP has now also called the race for incumbent Abe Hamadeh. With more than 51% of the vote as of Friday morning, the Republican will serve a second term in Congress by fending off a challenge from Democrat Bernadette Greene-Placentia.