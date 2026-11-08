Prop. 320 could have put millions in K-12 funding at risk. Arizona voters rejected it

Voters have rejected a ballot measure that would have forced certain Arizona schools to increase spending on classroom instruction, or risk the loss of millions of dollars in state K-12 funding.

With 98% of votes counted, the Associated Press called the race Saturday evening. At that time, nearly 52% of Arizona vote counted so far said “no” on Proposition 320.

Ballot measures need a simple majority in favor — 50% plus one, at least — to become law in Arizona.

Prop. 320 was referred to the ballot by Republican state lawmakers, and was opposed by legislative Democrats.

The measure would have required school districts with more than 7,500 students — or schools in a county with more than 500,000 people, meaning Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties — to spend at least 60% of their funding on “direct educational expenses.”

School districts that fail to comply would have their funding cut. If the district is out of compliance for a year, they stand to lose 25% of the amount of money the state Department of Education allocates through the classroom site fund.

Funding cuts would increase to 100% if the district remains out of compliance for four years.

An analysis by The Beam found that Prop. 320 would have put 87 school districts across Arizona at risk of losing $173 million in state funding if they failed to reallocate tens of millions of dollars toward instruction spending in a single year.

Proponents of the measure argue it will keep funding in the classrooms and likely improve teacher pay, claiming that school districts have too much administrative bloat. At the district level, spending on K-12 administration has grown twice as fast as per-student spending on instruction.

Opponents say the bill will force districts to cut other important services like school buses, resources for students with disabilities, and libraries.