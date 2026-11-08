Some candidates spent tens of millions in Arizona’s congressional elections. They still lost

Some of the top-spending candidates in Arizona’s hottest congressional races fell short in the midterms.

Republicans spent over $27 million trying to elect former pro football player Jay Feely. That worked out to more than $187 per vote. Democrats flipped the seat for just $17.5 million.

For roughly $103 per vote, emergency room physician Amish Shah will replace Rep. David Schweikert, R-Fountain Hills, who gave up the seat in a losing bid for governor.

Shah’s victory margin stood at 7 percentage points Thursday when the Associated Press declared him the winner.

The cost-per-vote calculations by Cronkite News include fundraising tallies for each candidate and OpenSecrets data on outside spending, divided by vote totals reported through the evening of Nov. 5.

Money did help carry the day in the other Arizona district that Democrats flipped.

Republicans put $19.6 million into Tucson Rep. Juan Ciscomani’s bid for a third term.

Democrats poured more than $26 million into the district. Their nominee, JoAnna Mendoza, a Marine veteran, will be sworn in on Jan. 3. She held an 8-point lead when AP called that race Thursday.

The cost-per-vote gap: $142 per vote for Ciscomani, $160 per vote for the winner.

Ciscomani’s backers included Elon Musk, whose America PAC spent just over $500,000 on the race.

In another contest that remained too close to call, Rep. Eli Crane, R-Oro Valley, and his allies outspent former Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez and his allies by almost 2-1, according to campaign finance reports – $19.2 million to $10.4 million.

Two days after the polls closed, Crane led by about 5,300 votes out of nearly 200,000, with 10% of ballots yet to be counted.

Crane’s cost-per-vote was $129. If Nez can come from behind and win, he’ll have nabbed the seat at a deep discount: $73 per vote.

Most of the outside spending to support Crane, about $5 million, came from No Going Back PAC. The Trump-affiliated group spent $192 million supporting Republican candidates nationwide.

The biggest outside spender for Nez was HMP, the super PAC focused on electing House Democrats, which pumped about $1.4 million into the contest.

While spending doesn’t ensure a win, it’s certainly vital, said Ian Vandewalker, senior counsel and manager of elections and government at the Brennan Center for Justice, a law and policy institute at New York University’s law school.

“There’s an arms race mentality or pattern that has been happening for a long time,” he said. “As long as there are wealthy people and special interests who want certain things out of government, and they have a bunch of money to burn, they’re going to spend a lot of money on elections.”

The Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United ruling opened the door to unlimited political spending by corporations, unions and wealthy individuals.

Super PACs spent $16.2 million to help elect Feely, according to FEC filings. Of that, $9 million came from a Trump-affiliated group called Safety & Affordability PAC Inc. Other support came from PACs funded by artificial intelligence executives and focused on electing conservatives.

“Outside groups are probably more willing to spend money when they know that there's super close races, and you can kind of make an impact,” said Thom Reilly, a professor at Arizona State University’s School of Public Affairs and co-director of ASU’s Center for an Independent and Sustainable Democracy.

HMP spent $6.4 million on Shah’s effort – more than the $5.7 million his own campaign committee raised.

“There are still limits on how much an individual can give directly to a candidate, but the same donor can give them millions of dollars into a super PAC working to either elect them or go against them,” said Bela Sullivan, policy and research associate at Issue One, a left-leaning think tank.

At Environmental Defense Action Fund – whose EDF Action Votes PAC spent $400,000 hoping to unseat Crane and $755,000 to help Shah – Anabel Maldonado, the group’s Southwest director of political programs, said candidates don’t need to match their rivals dollar for dollar to be competitive.

“It doesn't matter how much money that they outspend us (by),” she said. “If you don't have the right message, you will never win the voters.”

Safety & Affordability PAC INC. spent $1.2 million on Ciscomani, and America PAC, Elon Musk’s super PAC, spent half a million.

Reilly, whose research covers election dynamics, said most voters are more motivated by their personal economic circumstances than by the messages all that campaign money buys.

“The political spending that we see in Arizona and nationally, I think, doesn't really necessarily align with voters' priorities,” he said.

This article first appeared on Cronkite News and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.