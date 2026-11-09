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Arizona voters approve Prop. 141, a ban on vehicle mileage taxes

KJZZ | By Wayne Schutsky
Published November 9, 2026 at 9:44 AM MST
Proposition 141 on the 2026 Arizona general election ballot.
Sky Schaudt
/
KJZZ
Proposition 141 on the 2026 Arizona general election ballot.

Arizona voters narrowly approved a new state law banning the state from pursuing an alternative to the existing gas tax to account for electric vehicles.

The Associated Press called the race with 51% of the vote in favor of Proposition 141 and 98% of votes counted across the state. Ballot measures need a simple majority voting “yes” — 50% plus one, at least — to become law in Arizona.

Prop. 141 prohibits the state from imposing taxes or fees on Arizona drivers based on the number of miles they drive. It also bans the state from adopting rules to track or limit the number of miles driven.

A mileage-based tax was considered one potential alternative to the existing tax on gasoline, which helps fund road and freeway maintenance throughout the state.

Revenues from the gas tax are on the decline as more drivers opt for electric vehicles.

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Tags
Elections PoliticsArizona politicsTransportation
Wayne Schutsky
Wayne Schutsky is a senior field correspondent covering Arizona politics on KJZZ. He has over a decade of experience as a journalist reporting on local communities in Arizona and the state Capitol.
See stories by Wayne Schutsky