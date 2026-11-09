Arizona voters approve Prop. 141, a ban on vehicle mileage taxes
Arizona voters narrowly approved a new state law banning the state from pursuing an alternative to the existing gas tax to account for electric vehicles.
The Associated Press called the race with 51% of the vote in favor of Proposition 141 and 98% of votes counted across the state. Ballot measures need a simple majority voting “yes” — 50% plus one, at least — to become law in Arizona.
Prop. 141 prohibits the state from imposing taxes or fees on Arizona drivers based on the number of miles they drive. It also bans the state from adopting rules to track or limit the number of miles driven.
A mileage-based tax was considered one potential alternative to the existing tax on gasoline, which helps fund road and freeway maintenance throughout the state.
Revenues from the gas tax are on the decline as more drivers opt for electric vehicles.
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