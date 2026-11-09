Republican Crane narrowly defeats Democrat Nez in Arizona’s CD2

Republican Eli Crane narrowly defeated Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, a district that President Donald Trump carried by 15 points in 2024.

The lead in the race switched hands multiple times as counties tallied ballots. As of Monday morning, when the Associated Press called the race, Crane led Nez 49.7% to 48.5% in a rematch of the district’s 2024 election.

With the race call, the future balance of power in Arizona’s congressional delegation is now clear.

Arizona Republicans currently hold a 6-to-3 seat advantage in the U.S. House. But that will shift to a 5-to-4 Democratic majority next year.

Two years ago, Crane defeated Nez by 9 percentage points.

But it became apparent the election could be closer this time around after both Republicans and Democrats began directing more resources toward the race in the weeks leading up to the election.

In the end, CD2 was one of three districts in Arizona — along with CD5 and CD8 — once considered safe Republican strongholds that the GOP narrowly managed to hold onto this year following unexpectedly strong challenges from Democrats .

Crane, a former Navy SEAL, has represented the district since 2023. He is a close ally of Trump and a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus.

Nez is a former Navajo Nation president and has accused Crane, who doesn’t live within CD2’s boundaries, of failing to bring federal resources to the rural communities that make up most of the district.